Gambia: A Failed Gov’t Headed By A Failed President!

It is almost ninety days since Adama Barrow, Gambia’s mediocre and inexperienced “president” has taken over the mantle of leadership from dictatorship Yahya Jammeh, with the help of sub-regional powers. Barrow’s presidency has no sense of direction. One can safely argue that Barrow is a clueless head of state, presiding over a country thirsty for a good leadership. He lacks the qualities of a sober minded leader. So far Barrow, has been found wanting in the following areas:

Ninety days in office without a functional staffed cabinet Ninety days in office without a Vice President Ninety days in office without a properly staffed Supreme court Ninety days in office without any economic blueprint developmental document for the Gambia Ninety days in office without accountability or commissions set up to probe the former administration of dictator Yahya Jammeh Ninety days in office without any Jolla hired to serve in his cabinet Ninety days in office without freezing Jammeh and his enablers assets acquired illegally Nine days in office without talking about introducing term limit for the presidency Ninety days in office without talking about introducing second round of voting Ninety days in office, the coalition government has disintegrated (collapsed) Ninety days in office Barrow and his Ministers not publicly declaring their assets for public scrutiny Ninety days in office without Barrow able to run a functional government. Ninety days in office with corruption evident in Barrow’s government. Paid Ministers engaged in conflict of interest; abandoning their offices to promote party agenda at the expense of taxpayers Ninety days in office, Nigerian mercenary judges, who used to aid and abet Jammeh to wrongly jail our people are still on Barrow’s government payroll Ninety days in office, the incompetent Barrow, has mortgaged the Gambia to Senegal. Ninety days in office, Barrow doesn’t have confidence in our own security forces. He still wants Senegal to protect him, when there are Gambian security men, who are competent of securing this country. Ninety days in office, Barrow is discriminating at Jolla officers, and favoring Mandinka officers, who aided and abetted Jammeh to oppress people. Ninety days in office, Barrow is dividing the country based on partisan politics, by siding with the UDP; knowing fully well that he was elected by an opposition coalition. Ninety days in office, Barrow, has used the presidency to extend favors to his friends, family members, party surrogates, and business partners Ninety days in office, Barrow has hired six Ambassadors at large, when the economy continues to perish. No jobs for the youths. Ninety days in office, Barrow’s presidency has no serious programs to help resolve the country’s electricity problems Ninety days in office, Barrow has no serious project to end the water shortage in the country. Ninety days in office, Barrow is yet to restore consumers’ confidence into the market; prices of basic commodities are skyrocketing. Ninety days in office, the Gambian local currency, the dalasi, is depreciating at an alarming rate. Ninety days in office, Barrow’s government is signing fishing deal with the Macky Sall government without seeking the consent of his incomplete cabinet; the undissolved National Assembly, and the country Ninety days in office, Barrow’s public rating has dwindled Ninety days in office, Gambians have lost confidence in Barrow and his government Ninety days in office, Barrow hijacked the coalition government and handed it to the UDP Ninety days in office, Barrow’s government has reached a deal with the European Union to deport the back way boys. Ninety days in office, Barrow has emerged as a total failure. Ninety days in office, there is insecurity in the country. APRC and UDP supporters clashing on a daily basis. Some have been hospitalized due to the ongoing clashes between the two parties. Ninety days in office, Barrow is routinely violating the constitution with impunity. He lied to us that Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang is qualified to serve as a Vice President, when he knew that such a statement was utterly false. Ninety days in office, Barrow is unable to conduct an inventory of Jammeh’s assets and businesses. Ninety days in office, Barrow is unable to clearly articulate himself in the English language. Ninety days in office, Barrow, has sidelined the diaspora community, who fought for Jammeh’s downfall. He is busy favoring his relatives, party surrogates, and supporters. Ninety days in office, there is nothing new in the Gambia besides the same BS politics of discrimination and nepotism. Ninety days in office, crime is on the rise. Ninety days in office, Barrow has proven to be a lame-duck president Ninety days in office, Jammeh enablers are still in the government. Ninety days in office, Barrow is yet to fathom state craft.