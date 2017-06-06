Gambia: A Frail Nation

After 22 years of a controversial government who has been praised by many for the infrastructural development but accused of so many human rights violations, Yahya Jammeh who once said he will rule The Gambia for one billion years is now leaving in exile in Equitorial Guinea was voted. He was voted out by Gambians with the expectations that the killings, disappearance without trace, detention without trails and so many atrocities done by his administration would be a thing of the past.

Now that the majority of Gambians have voted for Mr. Adama Barrow, is this new government showing any sign of improvement? There are so many problems that the government has to focus on improving:

NAWEC

Every country needs electricity to realize its development aspirations but since the advent of the third republic, ‘blackout’ is now a household slogan in The Gambia and Gambians are really crying.

Water, which is a basic necessity in life, is also a major problem in the metropolitan area of Serrekunda and Banjul. In most parts of those areas affected, if the electricity goes, water goes. In exceptional cases, we can live without electricity but can we live without water?

SECURITY

Within this short period of Mr. Barrow’s administration and despite heavy security presence, there have already been about eight murder cases.

– Are we not supposed to be assured of a peaceful coexistence?

– What does the future hold for Gambians when an 8 years old girl sleeping in her bedroom was raped to death?

As the authorities said, the protest in Kanilai was not a peaceful one. According to the law, it’s unlawful to hold a violent protest but I also believe it’s also unlawful for security officials to open fire on protesters when other means of dispersing them are available. What happens when the security forces, who should be protecting us, are the ones shooting live ammunition at us thereby causing our death? Is the future promising?

GOVERNMENT

As far as I can recall, the president was voted into office by the Gambian people to manage the affairs of the country in the best interest of all Gambians and residents of The Gambia but how can this be done when:-

– the cabinet is still incomplete after five (5) months?

– Gambians are divided and tribalism at its peak?

– political leaders are undermining each other?

– the government that needs to help its citizens are the ones demolishing people’s compounds?

The Gambia is presently divided either through tribal or political point-of-view and the government needs to be complete and strong enough to unite the people for it to achieve any meaningful development. The political leaders should all forget about their political differences and work towards the common good as stated in our national anthem.

As the popular adage states “leadership is by example”; all the political leaders should reconcile, forget about political party differences for now and work in the best interest of Gambia. If this happens, Gambians will follow suit.

As it is now, every Gambia should honestly answer this question:

– Is this the new Gambia the majority of Gambians voted for?

By: Dawda Nenegalleh Jallow