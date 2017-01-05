Gambia: A Letter From Nigeria: Gambia Trending

Hello Pa Nderry M’Bai,

Happy New Year from Naija. I just finished reading your column on the absence of the IEC chairman.

I think it’s best for him to leave the country now, certainly alive and expectedly Adama could/would recall him.

I also would wish that there should not be ECOWAS military but I think there intervention’d help to reorient the already polarized security/military agencies in The Gambia.

Gambia will surely win, and I dare say without bloodshed, if there should be then Jammeh’s cohorts should bear.

Onyema Agumanu

(Warri, Nigeria)