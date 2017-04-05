Gambia: American Gov’t Once Predicted That There Wouldn’t Be Much Difference Between A Darboe Gov’t And Jammeh’s Gov’t

“It is unclear how a Darboe administration would differ from the present administration, except perhaps the likely cessation of blatant human rights abuses. Darboe has not, in this contest, or any previous contests, presented a clear outline of his vision for progress and development in the country. He sometimes gives the impression that he wants the presidency not for what he can do for The Gambia but for what being president of The Gambia can do for him. While he has not hesitated to come to the Embassy to complain about President Jammeh or the APRC, it is not clear whether he would be a reliable ally for the U.S,” said a Wikileaks document publish on the Internet. Below is the document.

…………………………….