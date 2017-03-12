Gambia: Appointments based on tribal Affiliation

Appointments based on tribal Affiliation Gambians went to the polls to end dictatorship and voted massively for Adama Barrow in order to bring about change replacing the 22 years of Jammeh’s iron-fisted rule. Our victory has been...

Gambians went to the polls to end dictatorship and voted massively for Adama Barrow in order to bring about change replacing the 22 years of Jammeh’s iron-fisted rule. Our victory has been hijacked by tribal politics never seen in the Gambia before.

After the first 50 days of President Barrow, there have been severe electricity failures unseen in the Jammeh era, security is generally compromised, the economy is still in abysmal situation with unemployment and inflation at abnormal levels and Tribalism is so rampant both in the civil and public service that it has threatened to turn the euphoria that followed Mr. Adama Barrow’s election victory into fear and desperation.

Gambians have never seen such unacceptable levels of discrimination based on tribe and linguistic ethnicity which is now putting our new found democracy under attack. The list below is not exhaustive but it will give an indication of the unfairness of the key recent appointments so far made by Barrow’s government.

Gambia Has Decided For A Mandinka Government: Appointments based on Tribal Affiliation!

 

Name

Tribe

Party

 

Cabinet Ministers

 

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Lawyer Darboe

Mandinka

UDP(De facto President)

Minister of Finance

Mr. Amadou Sanneh

Mandinka

UDP

Minister of Local Government

Mr. Lamin Dibba

Mandinka

UDP

Minister of Interior

Mr. Mai Fatty

Mandinka

UDP/GMC

Minister of Environment

 

Minister of Trade/Employment

 

*Minister of Energy/Petroleum            

Mr. Lamin Dibba

Mrs. Isatou Touray

Mr. Fafa Sanyang

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

UDP

UDP/INDEPENDENT

UDP(awaiting judicial clearance)

 

Civil Service

 

 

Secretary General & Head

Mr. Dawda Fadera

Mandinka

 

President Press Officer

Mrs. Amie Bojang

Mandinka

 

Permanent Secretary (OP)

 

Permanent Secretary (OP)  

 

Permanent Secretary (OP) 

 

Permanent Secretary (Forestry)

 

Permanent Secretary (Defense)

 

Permanent Secretary (Fisheries)

 

Permanent Secretary (OP)

 

Permanent Secretary (OP)

 

Permanent Secretary (Health)

 

 

 

 Managing Director / GAMTEL

 

Deputy M Director/ GAMTEL

 

Managing Director/ SSHFC

 

Managing Director/ NAWEC

 

Deputy MDirecctor/ NAWEC

 

Managing Director/ GCCA

 

Managing Director/ GIA

 

Managing Diector/ GPA

 

Deputy MDirector/ GPA

 

Director General/ Customs GRA

 

 

 

 

 

CDS Armed Forces

 

Deputy CDS

 

Prisons Services

 

IG Police Services

 

Immigration

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mr. M.L. Jaiteh

Mr. Ebrima Sisawo

Mr. A. Tangara

Mr. Lamin Jawara

Mr. E. Ceesay

Mr. Dawda Banja

Mr. Yankuba Saidy

Mr. Buba Sanyang

Mr. Ceesay

Public Enterprises

Mr. Susso

Mr. Sidi Jaiteh

Mr. Lami Manjang

Mr. Fatajo

MR. Jawara

Mr. Abd Jammeh

Mr. Cham

Mr. Tambedo

 

Mr. Darboe

 

Security Services

L.G. Kinteh

General Drammeh

Ansuman Manneh

Sonko

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

 

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka (not removed bcause a Mandinka )

 

 

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

Mandinka

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Giving out jobs based on tribal affiliation or ethnicity is inimical to our development and will not help in institutionalizing democracy in our country.

Gambians voted massively for change that is why President Adama Barrow was able to sweep the polls in 28 of the 53 constituencies across the country, his votes came from all the different tribes in the country. This appointments based on tribe will not make Gambia an “envy for new democratic countries in Africa”.

Written By An Insider

Editors note: The views expressed in this write up are solely that of the author. Thanks for your attention.  

