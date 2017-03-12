Gambia: Appointments based on tribal Affiliation

Appointments based on tribal Affiliation
Gambians went to the polls to end dictatorship and voted massively for Adama Barrow in order to bring about change replacing the 22 years of Jammeh’s iron-fisted rule. Our victory has been hijacked by tribal politics never seen in the Gambia before.
After the first 50 days of President Barrow, there have been severe electricity failures unseen in the Jammeh era, security is generally compromised, the economy is still in abysmal situation with unemployment and inflation at abnormal levels and Tribalism is so rampant both in the civil and public service that it has threatened to turn the euphoria that followed Mr. Adama Barrow’s election victory into fear and desperation.
Gambians have never seen such unacceptable levels of discrimination based on tribe and linguistic ethnicity which is now putting our new found democracy under attack. The list below is not exhaustive but it will give an indication of the unfairness of the key recent appointments so far made by Barrow’s government.
Gambia Has Decided For A Mandinka Government: Appointments based on Tribal Affiliation!
|
|
Name
|
Tribe
|
Party
|
|
Cabinet Ministers
|
|
|
Minister of Foreign Affairs
|
Lawyer Darboe
|
Mandinka
|
UDP(De facto President)
|
Minister of Finance
|
Mr. Amadou Sanneh
|
Mandinka
|
UDP
|
Minister of Local Government
|
Mr. Lamin Dibba
|
Mandinka
|
UDP
|
Minister of Interior
|
Mr. Mai Fatty
|
Mandinka
|
UDP/GMC
|
Minister of Environment
Minister of Trade/Employment
*Minister of Energy/Petroleum
|
Mr. Lamin Dibba
Mrs. Isatou Touray
Mr. Fafa Sanyang
|
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
|
UDP
UDP/INDEPENDENT
UDP(awaiting judicial clearance)
|
|
Civil Service
|
|
|
Secretary General & Head
|
Mr. Dawda Fadera
|
Mandinka
|
|
President Press Officer
|
Mrs. Amie Bojang
|
Mandinka
|
|
Permanent Secretary (OP)
Permanent Secretary (OP)
Permanent Secretary (OP)
Permanent Secretary (Forestry)
Permanent Secretary (Defense)
Permanent Secretary (Fisheries)
Permanent Secretary (OP)
Permanent Secretary (OP)
Permanent Secretary (Health)
Managing Director / GAMTEL
Deputy M Director/ GAMTEL
Managing Director/ SSHFC
Managing Director/ NAWEC
Deputy MDirecctor/ NAWEC
Managing Director/ GCCA
Managing Director/ GIA
Managing Diector/ GPA
Deputy MDirector/ GPA
Director General/ Customs GRA
CDS Armed Forces
Deputy CDS
Prisons Services
IG Police Services
Immigration
|
Mr. M.L. Jaiteh
Mr. Ebrima Sisawo
Mr. A. Tangara
Mr. Lamin Jawara
Mr. E. Ceesay
Mr. Dawda Banja
Mr. Yankuba Saidy
Mr. Buba Sanyang
Mr. Ceesay
Public Enterprises
Mr. Susso
Mr. Sidi Jaiteh
Mr. Lami Manjang
Mr. Fatajo
MR. Jawara
Mr. Abd Jammeh
Mr. Cham
Mr. Tambedo
Mr. Darboe
Security Services
L.G. Kinteh
General Drammeh
Ansuman Manneh
Sonko
|
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka (not removed bcause a Mandinka )
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
Mandinka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Giving out jobs based on tribal affiliation or ethnicity is inimical to our development and will not help in institutionalizing democracy in our country.
Gambians voted massively for change that is why President Adama Barrow was able to sweep the polls in 28 of the 53 constituencies across the country, his votes came from all the different tribes in the country. This appointments based on tribe will not make Gambia an “envy for new democratic countries in Africa”.
Written By An Insider
Editors note: The views expressed in this write up are solely that of the author. Thanks for your attention.