Gambia: Appointments based on tribal Affiliation

Gambians went to the polls to end dictatorship and voted massively for Adama Barrow in order to bring about change replacing the 22 years of Jammeh’s iron-fisted rule. Our victory has been hijacked by tribal politics never seen in the Gambia before.

After the first 50 days of President Barrow, there have been severe electricity failures unseen in the Jammeh era, security is generally compromised, the economy is still in abysmal situation with unemployment and inflation at abnormal levels and Tribalism is so rampant both in the civil and public service that it has threatened to turn the euphoria that followed Mr. Adama Barrow’s election victory into fear and desperation.

Gambians have never seen such unacceptable levels of discrimination based on tribe and linguistic ethnicity which is now putting our new found democracy under attack. The list below is not exhaustive but it will give an indication of the unfairness of the key recent appointments so far made by Barrow’s government.

Name Tribe Party Cabinet Ministers Minister of Foreign Affairs Lawyer Darboe Mandinka UDP(De facto President) Minister of Finance Mr. Amadou Sanneh Mandinka UDP Minister of Local Government Mr. Lamin Dibba Mandinka UDP Minister of Interior Mr. Mai Fatty Mandinka UDP/GMC Minister of Environment Minister of Trade/Employment *Minister of Energy/Petroleum Mr. Lamin Dibba Mrs. Isatou Touray Mr. Fafa Sanyang Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka UDP UDP/INDEPENDENT UDP(awaiting judicial clearance) Civil Service Secretary General & Head Mr. Dawda Fadera Mandinka President Press Officer Mrs. Amie Bojang Mandinka Permanent Secretary (OP) Permanent Secretary (OP) Permanent Secretary (OP) Permanent Secretary (Forestry) Permanent Secretary (Defense) Permanent Secretary (Fisheries) Permanent Secretary (OP) Permanent Secretary (OP) Permanent Secretary (Health) Managing Director / GAMTEL Deputy M Director/ GAMTEL Managing Director/ SSHFC Managing Director/ NAWEC Deputy MDirecctor/ NAWEC Managing Director/ GCCA Managing Director/ GIA Managing Diector/ GPA Deputy MDirector/ GPA Director General/ Customs GRA CDS Armed Forces Deputy CDS Prisons Services IG Police Services Immigration Mr. M.L. Jaiteh Mr. Ebrima Sisawo Mr. A. Tangara Mr. Lamin Jawara Mr. E. Ceesay Mr. Dawda Banja Mr. Yankuba Saidy Mr. Buba Sanyang Mr. Ceesay Public Enterprises Mr. Susso Mr. Sidi Jaiteh Mr. Lami Manjang Mr. Fatajo MR. Jawara Mr. Abd Jammeh Mr. Cham Mr. Tambedo Mr. Darboe Security Services L.G. Kinteh General Drammeh Ansuman Manneh Sonko Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka (not removed bcause a Mandinka ) Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka Mandinka

Giving out jobs based on tribal affiliation or ethnicity is inimical to our development and will not help in institutionalizing democracy in our country.

Gambians voted massively for change that is why President Adama Barrow was able to sweep the polls in 28 of the 53 constituencies across the country, his votes came from all the different tribes in the country. This appointments based on tribe will not make Gambia an “envy for new democratic countries in Africa”.

