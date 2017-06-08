Gambia: APRC Vehicles Seized!

Dear Pa,

I hope all is well with you.

Today, I met with Mr Amul Nyass MP of Foni Kansala and Seedy Njie. They informed me that all the APRC Party vehicles have been seized. The team was led by the son of Pa Sallah Jagne.

Amul also told me that, they had a meeting in the National Assembly regarding the situation in Foni. He was praised for taking bold steps to address his people and hence was able to calm the situation. If there is anyone to be praised for calming the situation in Foni, is Amul.

Pa, please investigate and analyze this.

With regards.