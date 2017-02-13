Gambia: Boris Johnson is first Foreign Secretary to visit Gambia as it returns to Commonwealth

Mr Johnson, who is also visiting Ghana, will meet new president Adama Barrow after he reversed the country’s decision to leave the alliance four years ago

Boris Johnson has became the first Foreign Secretary to visit Gambia to mark the country’s return to the Commonwealth.

The west African left the 54-country alliance four years’ ago claiming it was a “neo-colonial institution.”

But it has decided to rejoin the Commonwealth following the election of President Adama Barrow last month.

Mr Johnson, who will also visit Ghana tomorrow, heralded the decision as an example of the global role Britain can play post Brexit .

“Their elections highlight the continuing strengthening of democracy in West Africa.

“I am also very pleased that Gambia wants to rejoin the Commonwealth and we will ensure this happens in the coming months. The strength of our partnerships show that Global Britain is growing in influence and activity around the world.”

Mr Johnson and President Barrow used their talks to discuss fighting extremism and terrorism and how to support the growing tourism industry in Gambia.

