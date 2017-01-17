Gambia: Breaking News: As Jammeh’s Term Expires In 48 Hours; Dozens Of Army Officers Detained!

There has been massive crackdown on Gambia’s senior army officers, who have been suspected of planning to switch their allegiance to President elect Adama Barrow, the Freedom Newspaper can report. Over dozen officers have been arrested and detained at the National Intelligence Agency headquarters in Banjul. The officers fate is yet to be decided, as dictator Jammeh is refusing to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power come Thursday, January, 19th.

The military police conducted the raid and arrest of the aforementioned officers: Army Colonel Hena Sambou, Major Yusupha Jammeh, Warrant officer Class One Bangally, Warrant officer Class one Nfansu Fofona, Warrant officer MB Sarr, Lt. Colonel Mai Touray, Officer Seedy Joof, SGT. Kemo Manneh, EX Staff SGT. Dodou Touray, Captain Demba Baldeh, and Captain Baboucarr Bah have been taken into custody by the military police.

The officers have been accused of being disloyal to the Jammeh status quo, whose mandate is due to expire on Wednesday, January 18th at Midnight Gambian time. The officers have been dumped into the mosquito infested cell at the NIA called Bambadinka.

In another development, soldiers and officers posted in the respective battalions have been quarantined. Their movements have been restricted. They cannot leave their respective barracks at this time.