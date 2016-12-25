Gambia: Breaking News: Banjul Mayor Lie Bah Says He Has No Choice Other Than Supporting President Elect Barrow

Banjul Mayor Abdoulie Bah says he has no choice other than recognizing the will of The Gambian people in electing President Adama Barrow. Mr. Bah, was speaking to reporters yesterday after paying a courtesy call to President elect Barrow.

“I am here to congratulate president Barrow and I told him all Gambians should respect the will of the people. I congratulate you for your victory and you have my support and support of all Banjulians,” he said.

Mr. Bah promised to work with President elect Barrow and his Transition Team for a safe transfer of power. He said the verdict of the people should be respected no matter what.

Mayor Bah, has abandoned the isolated Gambia dictator turned rebel. Businessman Amadou Samba, has also written to Jammeh asking him to allow the safe transfer of power to prevail in The Gambia.