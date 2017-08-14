Gambia: Breaking News: Bombshell AT The AU Villas; As State House Ordered For The Eviction Of Jammeh’s Family Members; Former Close Associates; Security Aides, And Mistresses!

Family members, close relatives of the exiled Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, and his former aides, hosted at the AU Villas, known as the Taf Brufut Gardens Estate, have been given notice to vacate their homes before September 15th or risked being evicted by the state, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Among those affected by the eviction notice include: Ansumana Jammeh, the former Gambian Ambassador to Qatar, Captain Birreh Jammeh, a former Aide De Camp (ADC) to dictator Yahya Jammeh, Cuban doctors, Syrian doctors, Judges, Jammeh’s immediate family members and others. One o of the buildings, which used to be occupied by Pa Bojang, the former Managing Director of the Kanilai Group International (KGI), was also affected by the eviction notice.

There are over 200 villas at the Taf Brufut Gardens Estate. The villas were constructed by Mustafa Njai, AKA Taf, to host some of the African Union delegates, who attended the past African Union Summit held in Banjul during Jammeh’s rule. It is a government sponsored estate, but the former dictator decided to hijack it. He used the outlet as a hosting ground for his close family members, friends, supporters, security loyalists, secret mistresses, and visiting VIPS.

Some of the evicted families have been residing at the Villa for over ten years. Out of the lot, it was only Ebrima JT Kujabi, Gambia’s former Deputy Ambassador to the United States, and onetime Jammeh’s hired Ambassador at large, and his aunt were spared by the government for eviction. Mr. Kujabi resides in the US. He is expected to visit Banjul in the next two weeks, according to sources familiar with the story. He said to be in the good books of president Barrow’s adviser Dembo By Force Bojang.

“There are many Jammeh people affected by the notice. But somehow, only JT Kujabi and his aunt are spared. His place is still untouched. Also, JT is jetting to Banjul in the next two weeks,” said our source.

The eviction notice dated August 3rd 2017, was signed by Mr. Cherno Marenah, Solicitor General and Legal Secretary at the Attorney General’s Chambers. “ Following a directive from the office of the President, you are hereby given an eviction notice and notice to vacate on or about the 15th September 2017, premises and appurtenances owned by the Gambia Government at Taf Brufut Gardens Estate, the premises which are now occupied by you,” said Mr. Marenah.

“A task force has been set up to take proper inventory of the furniture and equipment in the premises, to determine what belongs to you and the Gambia Government. Accordingly, you are strictly warned not to tamper with any of the furniture or equipment pending the visit of the task force to the premises,” Solicitor General Marenah added.

It has been gathered that the task force Mr. Marenah referenced in his eviction notice against the occupants of the AU Villas, is headed by one Nancy Nyang, a Permanent Secretary at the State House. She has been accused of orchestrating the evictions.

“Nancy wanted a place at the AU Villas for herself, one point in time, but there was no space for her. Guess what? She threatens Jammeh’s relatives that she will make sure that they are out from the AU villas. This lady, has an agenda which is not known to the president,” alleges one of our sources. Such claims and accusations made against Ms. Nyang, by our source could not be independently authenticated by this medium. Ms. Nyang could not reached for her own side of the story.

The Barrow State House could not also be reached for comment.

Written By A Staff Writer