Gambia: Breaking News: Bombshell Drops At The Army Headquarters; As Massive Purging Of Officers Begin; CDS Badjie; Gen. Savage; Gen. Sowe; MA Bah And Others Fired!

Five top army officers have been dismissed from the army with immediate effect, the Freedom Newspaper can authoritatively report. Among the dismissed officers include: General Musa Savage, the former Kanilai Camp Commander, Army Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Ousman Badjie, MA Bah, former Interior Minister, and General Sowe. The officers have had their services with the Gambia Armed Forces prematurely terminated. No reason was given for the latest purging of the GAF officers.

This followed the reinstatement of the December 30th officers, who were linked to the State House attack during former dictator Yahya Jammeh’s rule. The officers and private Modou Njie, were reinstated a day after the diasporan community met with President Adama Barrow. During that meeting, Musa Jeng, a member of the former Gambian struggle pleaded with the Barrow leadership to consider reinstating the pardoned officers and private Modou Njie. Musa’s request was granted by the new administration. Hence, the jailed officers, and soldier Njie were reinstated.

On Friday, General Savage and co were summoned to the Interior Ministry, where they were handed with their dismissal letters. The officers concerned accepted their firing in good faith, and left the building. They appeared very emotional while leaving the building.

Mai Fatty is Gambia’s Interior Minister. He told news men on Friday, that the police will from now on be in charge of internal security. He said the soldiers would be confined to the barracks, where their services would be best needed and not in the streets. Mr. Fatty also stated that they would rather want to have less dealings with the army, as he stressed the need for the military to focus on other missions than meddling into internal security functions.

General Savage was fired in 2007, while General Masaneh Kinteh was the CDS of the army. Seven months after his firing, Savage was reinstated.

In another development, Prison Commissioner David Colley, has been dismissed. He has been replaced by one Ansumana Manneh.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai