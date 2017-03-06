Gambia: Breaking News: Businessman Turo Darboe Narrowly Escapes Death In An Automobile Accident; Says He Suspects Foul Play!

Businessman Momodou Turo Darboe, survived an automobile accident after the vehicle he was travelling collided with a tractor, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The businessman narrowly escaped death. The accident occurred in Sibanor.

The tractor had no headlight at the time of the crash. The driver also attempted to flee the scene of the accident. He was apprehended and handed to the Sibanor police, sources said.

Mr. Turo Darboe, speaking from his hospital bed said he suspected foul play in the said crash. He has been admitted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital. He is said to be responding to treatment.

Mr. Turo Darboe is a businessman and a philanthropist. He is also the Founder of the Vision Development Foundation.