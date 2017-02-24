Gambia: Breaking News: CDS Ousman Badjie, Personally Handed Over Three Jammeh Assassins To The Police!

Gambia’s Army Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Ousman Badjie, has personally handed over the 3 remaining members of Jammeh’s Assassin Team this evening at the Police Headquarters, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Ousman Badgie, together with his Provost Marshall Lt Col Bahoreh Jaiteh, this evening delivered Amadou Badjie, Lamin Badjie and Abdoulie Jallow alias “Jalino” and currently helping the Police in their investigations.

Mr. Badgie, who did not mince his words when delivering the men urged the Police to get into every issue regarding the conduct of any member of Gambia Armed Forces and police should not hesitate to reach him out should they need any other person in the army for investigations. The trio are currently helping the police in their investigations.

The majority of the jungulars are on the run. Some are said be hiding in Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, and Senegal. The assassin group was constituted by Yahya Jammeh. Overtime, the group has killed journalists, political opponents, and dissidents.

Meanwhile, the body of Late Solo Sandeng, is to be exhumed very soon. He deserves a befitting burial and a monument.

Written By Lamin Jassey, UK