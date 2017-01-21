Gambia: Breaking News: Defiant Gambian Dictator Finally Relinquishes Power!

Gambia dictator Yahya Jammeh, has finally relinquish power. In a state TV national address on Friday, Jammeh said in the interest of peace, stability and tranquility, he has decided to give chance to peace by relinquishing power. Mr. Jammeh said he decision to end the political impasse was necessitated because of his love for peace.

“The Gambia has affirmed its own desire to decide its own destiny. This is a cause that I have always been ready to defend even with my life,” Jammeh said adding that as a Muslim he doesn’t believe in violence.

Mr. Jammeh thanked Gambians and friends of the Gambia for standing by his government over the years. He said throughout the impasse there has been no bloodshed.

“It is as a result of this, I have decided with good conscience to relinquish the mantle of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians, women children, youth and men and friends of the Gambia, who have supported me for twenty two years in the building of modern Gambia,” Jammeh declared.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai