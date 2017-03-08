Gambia: Breaking News: Ebou Manneh Is Gambia’s Ambassador To The US; Goor Faye Out!!!

The Gambian Ambassador Ambassador to the United States Sheikh Omar Faye, has been removed, the Freedom Newspaper can authoritatively report. Mr. Faye, has been replaced by Mr. Ebrima Manneh, a bilingual Gambian technocrat and career politician. Mr. Manneh received his letter of appointment today.

Sources reaching this medium have intimated that Mr. Manneh, is not only qualified for the job, but he is also one of Gambia’s most fluent and articulate English and French speakers. He used to be a permanent Secretary during Jawara’s government. He was later relieved of his duties by the former junta headed by dictator Jammeh.

Mr. Manneh briefly settled in Raleigh, North Carolina, prior to his recent home return. He is among the founding members of the opposition United Democratic Party.

A source who contacted us said: “ I can confirm to you that Mr. Ebou Manneh, a career politician and technocrat today received his letter of appointment as Gambia’s Ambassador to the United States. He replaces Sheikh Omar Faye. Mr. Manneh is expected to assume duties soon.”

Sheikh Omar Faye, AKA Goor, his fate remains unknown. It not clear if he is going to be recycled somewhere in the system. The former Jammeh handpicked Ambassador has been recalled for home services.

It would be recalled that Omar Faye, was among the first Jammeh hired Ambassadors to call on the former dictator to relinquish power, following Mr. Jammeh’s humiliating electoral defeat. Mr. Faye, was fired for calling on Jammeh to step down.

When president Adama Barrow, ceded to the presidency, he reinstated Mr. Faye, and ten other Ambassadors earlier fired by Jammeh. Now, Faye, has been handed with the pink slip. He has been fired.

Mr. Faye could not be reached for immediate comment. This paper can authoritatively report that he is no longer The Gambian Ambassador to the United States.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai