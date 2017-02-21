Gambia: Breaking News: Ex Dictator Jammeh’s Spy Chief Yanks Badjie, And His EX Operations Director Sheikh Omar Jeng Arrested!

Happening now. Yankuba Badjie, the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency and Ex Director of Operations Sheikh Omar Jeng, have been taken into custody, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The former NIA officers were arrested last night.

A source writing to us said: “Hello Mr. Mbai, I just want to tell you that Sheikh Omar Jeng and Yankuba Badjie are arrested since yesterday and I am very sure of the information, but still as a journalist can you make your findings.”

A Gambian journalist writes: “Yankuba Badjie, the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and former Director of operations Sheikh Omar Jeng have been arrested and detained. “

Another source said the arrest of the duo was discussed shortly after the Finance Minister’s press conference. ” I will not be surprised about the arrest of Yankuba Badjie. I was informed about their imminent arrest,” said our source.

Other sources have corroborated the story.