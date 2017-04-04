Gambia: Breaking News: Failing NAWEC Accused Of Cheating, Sabotage, Poor Services, And Over Billing Its Customers

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has been accused of cheating, sabotage, poor services, and over billing its customers in the Greater Banjul Area. The accusations were made by some disgruntled customers, who contacted the Freedom Newspaper, to vent their outrage at the failing power company.

“Bro, thank you very much for the great work you are doing. Lately NAWEC, has been providing very poor services when it comes to electricity supply. Now they are into some major scandal and cheating of their clients. They double or triple all water bills even low consumers are not spared. Everyone is complaining about this surprising change in the water bill. They hardly read the meters and would estimate then charge you more than you consumed. It is really a difficult moment here. They are cheating on the poor Gambians. When will this craziness end?,” said the aggrieved NAWEC customers.

To add insult to injury, the failing NAWEC has embarked on a massive disconnection campaign its customers. The company is also issuing fictitious bills to customers.

“We are victims of this NAWEC, abuse and they categorically put it that we would be disconnected if the said amount is not paid or settled out. Those that use to pay for example D150 now get a bill of D875. Those that never had arrears now have false arrears attached,” said the NAWEC customers.

“A lot of clients complained to the head office to no avail. It’s surprising and sad in this New Gambia. We want to get the best of services and not pay the burden of others. We did not cause NAWEC it’s downfall so we shouldn’t be the one paying or fulfilling their coffers,” they added.

NAWEC is also unable to provide reliable water supply to its customers. Some communities live for days without having access to clean drinking water.

“Water is becoming a major issue besides poor electricity supply,” the concerned customers vented.

The Management of NAWEC could not be reached for comment at press time.