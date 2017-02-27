Gambia: Breaking News: Fired Prison Commissioner Arrested!

The recently dismissed Prison Commission David Colley arrested, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Colley, got arrested few minutes ago. He is currently under the custody of the police.

As usual, no reason was advanced for his arrest. Mr. Colley, presided over a messed-up prison system. Many prisoners have died under his watch as prison Commissioner.

Interior Minister Mai Fatty, has promised to revamp the prison system. He deplored the conditions the prisoners are living at mile two.

Police said David Colley is helping them in their investigations.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai