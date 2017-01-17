Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia’s Foreign Minister Resigns

Gambian Foreign Affairs Minister, has resigned from the regime of dictator Yahya Jammeh, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Foreign Minister Neneh Macdouall Gaye, tendered her resignation letter today.

“I am of the conviction that under the prevailing circumstances, I cannot effectively serve as Foreign Minister. I thank you for the opportunity you given me to serve my country,” said Ms. Gaye in her resignation letter dated January 16th. A source emailed Ms. Gaye’s resignation letter to the Freedom Newspaper. Ms. Gaye prayed for the peaceful settling of Gambia’s political impasse. We hereby reproduce Ms. Gaye’s resignation letter, which was addressed to dictator Jammeh.