Gambia: Breaking News: Former Vice President Saihou Sabally Returns Home Today After Many Years In Exile In Senegal!

Former Gambian Vice President Saihou Sabally is due to arrive in Banjul today, after many years of living in exile in neighboring Senegal, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Sabally, who migrated to Senegal, in July of 1994, has been living in the French speaking nation for over twenty-two years. Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP) sources said Mr. Sabally will be accorded a fitting warm welcome to his native country.

Mr. Sabally served as Minister of Agriculture, Finance and Vice President respectively in the First Republic. He was the VP during the 1994 coup.

It is not clear if Mr. Sabally, who is running a successful business in Senegal, will take up any employment opportunities with the new government of president Adama Barrow. Mr. Sabally is originally from a village called Kataba, Sabah-Sajanl, in the Baddibus.

Mr. Sabally was very instrumental in calling on former President Jawara to reconsider his planned resignation from the Presidency back in 90s. Jawara had wanted to leave the presidency after his term expires, but he was prevailed upon to stay in office.