Gambia: Breaking News: Four NIA Officers Linked To The Murder Of Solo Sandeng Arrested; NIA Deputy DG Less Gomez; And Dr. Lamin Sanyang Among The Arrestees!

Four NIA officials suspected to have been complicit in the death of Ebrima Solo Sandeng, have been taken into custody today, the Freedom Newspaper can report. Mr. Sandeng, an official of the main opposition United Democratic Party, was tortured to death while under NIA custody in April of last year. Other UDP supporters were also tortured, and raped. The following NIA officials were today picked up while at work:

Dawda Ndour

Haruna Suso

Less Gomez

Dr. Lamin Sanyang

The men are currently helping the police with their investigations. No charges have been filed against the detainees is yet. The investigations are ongoing, sources said.

Mr. Haruna Suso works at the NIAs’ operation unit. He was part of the NIA Operations team, who processed the late Solo Sandeng and co. Dawda Ndour, works at the NIA screening Department. He too has been linked to the death Solo Sandeng.

Dr. Lamin Sanyang works at the Serre-Kunda hospital, on part time. The hospital is located in Kanifing. Sanyang, who is an employee of the NIA, works at the Kanifing hosipital after he closed from the NIA. He is the NIA official doctor. He reports to work even at night at the NIA , especially if tortured detainees are in need of medical attention. The Agency often call him late at night to treat tortured detainees with severe injuries, said our source. He is a native of Kombo Brikama

Less Gomez was the Deputy Director at the NIA at the time of Solo’s death. He has been linked to so many atrocities. Less, too is under police custody. He has joined his boss Yankuba Badjie, and Sheikh Omar Jeng into police custody.