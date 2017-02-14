Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia Has Decided Political Movement To Sponsor Independent Candidates In The Coming NAM Elections!

The upcoming National Assembly elections in the Gambia is going to be an interesting one. The pro-democracy group calling itself “ Gambia has decided” is going to field in some independent candidates to take part in the polls, unimpeachable sources reaching this medium have intimated. The “Gambia has decided” movement is a grassroots movement. Sources said the group wants to have representation in the house so that the needs and aspirations of Gambians can be properly articulated in the National Assembly.

It should be noted that “Gambia has decided” movement, has contributed immensely towards the departure of dictator Jammeh from power. The group was responsible for the erection of billboards in the Greater Banjul area with the inscription “Gambia has decided” campaign slogan. Some of the groups’ members were arrested and released, while some were forced into exile to neighboring Senegal.

According to a reliable source, who reached this medium, some members of the “Gambia has decided” group, have expressed interest in fielding in independent candidates in the coming NAM elections scheduled in April.

“Talks are in high gears to sponsor some members of the “Gambia has decided” group to contest as MPS in the upcoming NAM elections. The group is determined to field in candidates to contest as MPS. I will keep you posted with developments,” said our source.

The group has been calling for the respect of the constitution and the rule of law since President Adama Barrow’s electoral victory. It recently wrote to the Transition government asking for clarification on the age of the newly appointed Vice President Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang.

The group could not be reached for immediate comment.