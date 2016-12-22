Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian Business Magnet Amadou Samba Calls On Dictator Yahya Jammeh To Step Down

Gambian businessman Amadou Samba, has called on Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh to hand over power to President elect Adama Barrow in the interest of maintaining peace, stability, tranquility, and democracy. Mr. Samba, was speaking during a phone conversation with the Freedom Newspaper on Thursday.

This followed a letter circulating bearing Mr. Samba’s name and signature calling on Jammeh to step down in the interest of peace. We contacted The Gambian business magnet to confirm the veracity of the said letter. Mr. Samba, who is currently living in Dakar, Senegal said the letter calling for Jammeh’s stepping aside from the Presidency, indeed came from him.

“The letter is true. It is correct. The letter is true. It is from me. The content is true. I decided to write the letter to call on the President Yahya Jammeh to step down in the interest of peace. The way I see things are going I do not think it is right. Jammeh should go! I wrote the letter,” Mr. Samba said.

Mr. Samba maintains that he strongly believes that Jammeh should facilitate the safe transfer of power without any political rancor. Hence, he deems it crucially imperative to write to Jammmeh to hand over power.

When asked whether Jammeh receives his letter, Mr. Samba replied in the affirmative. “He received the letter. I sent it by DHL and I got a confirmation,” Mr. Samba noted.

Mr. Samba agrees to be interviewed by Freedom Radio Gambia during the weekend. Stay tuned for our upcoming interview with M. Samba. Mr. Samba’s letter published herein will no doubt crack the dictator’s sinking ship. Below is the letter written by Mr. Amadou Samba.

…………………………………………………..

I am writing to reiterate my thoughts and advice as a Gambian citizen and a private businessman who has been participating in national development over the past 35 years.

On December 2nd 2016, Your Excellency graciously conceded defeat in a televised conversation to your opponent President-elect Adama Barrow. This noble gesture of yours was applauded around the world. It generated many positive references from newspapers and statesmen around the world including President Barack Obama and Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Since your statement of December 9th, many organisations including the UN Security Council, the USA, the EU, the African Union, ECOWAS, the Gambia Bar Association, the Gambia Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Gambia Teachers Union, the Muslim and Christian Religious Leaders and others have all asked that you respect the choice that the Gambian people made on the December 1st 2016 elections. Given the strong global reaction, it is important to reflect on the fact that the Gambian people have made their choice and the world community is strongly supporting this choice.

I write to affirm to you my conviction that the wisest course of action today is to undertake a process of respecting the commitment Your Excellency made on national television on December 2nd 2016 of cooperating with President-elect Adama Barrow for a smooth transition.

During my 35-year career as a private businessman, I have achieved many success and endured many setbacks. I have been a supporter of the APRC from its earliest days. I have freely contributed to many projects undertaken by the APRC Administration out of my own pocket. I did all these things because of my love for my country and wanting to work hard so that my children and grandchildren can grow up in freedom and prosperity for all Gambians.

It is out of this same sentiment that I implore Your Excellency to cooperate with President-elect Adama Barrow for a smooth transition. I also urge you to cooperate with your fellow ECOWAS presidents and members to ensure that peace and stability shall forever reign in our motherland.