Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian Dictator Files Another Election Annulment Petition In Court Today

Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh is not resting on his latest desperate quest to have President elect Adama Barrow’s electoral victory annulled by the Supreme Court. He has filed another petition in court today. His Works Minister Ballah Jahumpa, who earlier deposed in an affidavit asking the court to declare the past elections null and void is out of town due to ill health. Jahumpa, might not be able to show up in court on the scheduled date for the hearing of the petition. Hence, Jammeh has asked his party’s National Mobilizer to file an additional petition in court.

Ruling APRC National Mobilizer and propagandist Yankuba Colley, on Wednesday, filed a motion before the Supreme court, asking the court to declare the electoral results which paved the way for Adama Barrow’s victory on December, 1st null and void, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Colley, prayed in the said motion that he was representing the five thousand, three hundred and thirty six (5,336) voters before the Supreme Court against the runaway Gambia’s election Chairman Alieu Mamar Njai.

Similar election petition was filed against the IEC by the ruling party’s Works Minister Balla Garba Jahumpa, who was flown to India, for medical attention. Both Jahumpa and Colley in their petitions described the outcome of the polls fraudulent. They asked the court to issue a legal declaration which will nullify the President elect Barrow’s electoral victory.

Mr. Colley in his petition alleged that the IEC had violated the country’s law thereby rendering the election results null and void. He claimed that the polls were marred by irregularities and malpractices.

The Supreme Court is expected to sit on January 10th to review the APRC election petition. The judges tasked to decide on the case have been handpicked by dictator Jammeh. The Chief Justice is a Nigerian, and also an APRC party stalwart.

Written By A Correspondent