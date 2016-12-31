Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian Dictator Is Negotiating To Resettle In South America ?

A breakthrough is about to be reached in Gambia’s ongoing political impasse, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Gambia’s longtime dictator, and ruler Yahya Jammeh, is slowly, but surely backing down from his original stance that he is not going to step down from power.

Information reaching us at this hour, suggest that Mr. Jammeh, who often brags that he will live and die for The Gambian people, is negotiating his way out of the Presidency, prior to the much talked about January, 19th inauguration of President elect Adama Barrow.

Mr. Jammeh and his family might likely end up resettling in South America, in the interest of facilitating a peaceful transfer of power, according to our sources. The talks are currently ongoing.

None ICC membership countries are not required to comply with the court’s order to execute arrest warrants issued against wanted leaders or criminal fugitives.

The negotiations are at an infant stage. We will keep our readers posted with developments.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai