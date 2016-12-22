Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian Musician Runs For His Life; After Releasing A Hit Song Calling On Jammeh To Step Down

A Gambian musician, who recently released a hit song, dissing outgoing Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, is on the run for his life, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Pa Bobo Jobarteh, a Brikama born native arrived in Dakar, Senegal, late Thursday. This followed reports that the dictator has placed a $10,000 bounty on Mr. Jobarteh’s head to be assassinated.

Mr. Jobarteh, is a Gambian “Kora” star. He released a new song, urging Yahya Jammeh to step down from power after been defeated by President elect Adama Barrow. The song portrayed Jammeh as an egoistic, arrogant, and heartless tyrant, who treats his countrymen with utter disrespect and heavy-handedness.

Mr. Jobarteh’s new song went viral barely less than twenty-four hours it was released. The entertaining and educative lyrics also portrayed Jammeh as an unforgiving leader. That Jammeh hardly listens or condone plea from made by people, who are on his enemies list.

In a Facebook posting on Wednesday, Mr. Jobarteh said he received credible reports that Yahya Jammeh, has placed a bounty on his head. He alleged that the dictator has hired hit-men to take him out.

“Thanks to Allah.. I am now Safely in Senegal with my new WhatsApp number.. Lol. Akaaaasaaaa and love you all for your good care.. Alliyaa Abaraka bake,” Pa Bobo Jobarteh wrote on his Facebook wall.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai