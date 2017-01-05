Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian Navy Officer Flees Town!

A Gambian Navy Lieutenant, has jumped ship and fled the country, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Lt. Fara Jobe, is one of the latest officers abandoning dictator Jammeh. He has defected.

“Hi Pa, The Gambia Navy has fallen. Yaya lost to this only maritime arm of the Gambia Armed Forces to President Elect Adama Barrow. Navy Lieutenant Fara Jobe, has quitted his job and is on the run. Follow the developments,” said our source.

“He was the Naval Command Operations Officer in Charge after me. Of recent, he is an aid to Navy commander, Commodore Sillah Kujabi,” said our source a former Navy officer.