Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian Soldier Pays Courtesy Call To President Elect Barrow

As reported by this medium last night, we hereby reconfirm the ongoing desertion of soldiers to President elect Adama Barrow. Commissioned and non-Commissioned officers have started rallying support for President elect Barrow. This soldier in uniform paid a courtesy call to the Transition Team headed by President elect Barrow.

More and more defections are expected in coming days. Our sources on the ground said this is the end of Yahya Jammeh. Gambians soldiers have started coming back to their senses. They said they will not put up any fight in the event ECOWAS forces entered the country.

Meanwhile, the State House is in turmoil. General Saul Badjie and General Musa Savage of the Kanilai Garrison have both told Jammeh that he should hand over power to President elect Barrow.