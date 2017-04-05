Gambia: Breaking News: Gambian State Drops Charges Against GNPC Officials!

The criminal charges filed against the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) officials have been dropped. The decision was reached on Tuesday, in court when the prosecution filed a ‘Noli proseque.” In other words, the trial has been discontinued indefinitely. Hence, Sirra Walley Ndow Njie, and her co accused persons were acquitted and discharged.

No conviction was secured at the trial. The accused persons are innocent in the eyes of the law—given the state’s move to withdraw the charges filed against the accused persons.

Source close to the Judiciary said the freed accused persons are likely to bounce back to their respective positions.

Sirra Walley used to be the Minister of Petroleum. It is not clear if the Barrow regime is going to offer her Ministerial job. Sources have it that Fafa Sanyang is likely going to be hired as a Minister.

Businessman Edi Jobe, was among those charged, but he was later released by the former Jammeh regime. The likes of Sirra Wally were held under custody until Barrow’s ascending to the presidency, when the new administration decided to release them from custody.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

According to the Point Newspaper “The amended charge in count one stated that Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S. Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena, Seedy Kanyi and Muntaga Momodou Sallah, sometime in 2015 in Banjul and other diverse places, while serving in their various capacities as public officers by willful act or omission cause economic loss to the Government of The Gambia to the tune of seven million and sixty nine thousand, eight hundred dollars and eighty cents ($7,069, 800.80), equivalent to three hundred and twenty nine million four hundred and fifty-six thousand, four hundred and forty-one dalasis (D329, 456, 441.00), by causing the Government of The Gambia to make payment to March Trading, which act was injurious, detrimental and damaging to the economy of The Gambia.”

Count two read that Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S. Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, Cherno Marena, Muntaga Momodou Sallah, Momodou Taal and Louie Moses Mendy, sometime in the same year and place, while serving in their various capacities as public officers and by willful act or omission, caused economic loss to the Government of The Gambia to the tune of three million, six hundred and ten thousand, six hundred and fifty-six dalasis ( D3, 610, 656.00), being monies expended for air tickets and perdiem on due diligence mission to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (the purpose for which was not fulfilled) and signing or causing a contract to be signed with March Trading, which act was injurious, detrimental, and damaging to the economy of The Gambia.

Count three further stated that Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S. Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, and Cherno Marena, sometime in the same year and place, while serving in their various capacities as public officers, conspired amongst themselves to commit felony to wit: by willful act or omission, caused economic loss to the Government of The Gambia.

Count four stated that Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S. Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, and Cherno Marena, in the same year and places, while serving in their various capacity as public officers and whilst on due diligence mission to Dubai United Arab Emirates on the competence and capacity of March Trading to supply fuel to the Government of The Gambia, willfully neglected to execute such mission in accordance with the Gambia Public Procurement Act.

Count five also stated that Sira Wally Ndow-Njai, Momodou O.S. Badjie, Fafa Sanyang, and Cherno Marena, in the same year and places, while serving in their various capacity as public officers and whilst on due diligence mission to Dubai United Arab Emirates on the competence and capacity of March Trading to supply fuel to the Government of The Gambia, willfully omitted to comply with the requirements of the GPPA.

Count six stated that Momodou O.S. Badjie, in the same year and place while serving as the Managing Director of the Gambia National Petroleum Company (GNPC), willfully neglected to advertise the pre-qualification bidding process for the contract of supply of petroleum to the GNPC in accordance with the Gambia procurement Act.

Count seven read that Momodou O.S. Badjie, in the same year and place while, serving as the Managing Director of the Gambia National Petroleum Company (GNPC), willfully neglected to advertise the pre-qualification bidding process for the contract of supply of petroleum to the GNPC as required by the GPPA Act.

Count eight indicated that Noah Touray, in the same year and place while, serving as Secretary to Cabinet in the Office of the President, knowing that a file pertaining to the contract with GNPC and March Petroleum could be used in judicial proceedings against Sira Wally Now-Njai as evidence in court, willfully removed and destroyed the said file.