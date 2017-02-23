Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia’s Former Spy Chief And CO Charged With The Murder Of Ebrima Solo Sandeng

Gambia’s former spy chief Yankuba Badjie, and others were today arraigned before a magistrate court charged with the murder of Ebrima Solo Sandeng. Badjie and co made a brief court appearance before they were remanded into custody.

Mr. Yankuba Badjie, his Deputy Less Gomez, Sheik Omar Jeng, the former Director of Operations and dozens others were arrested and accused of killing Solo Sandeng.

On Thursday, the men were arraigned in court. They are yet to be availed with the services of a legal representation.

In another development, two staffers of the NIA have been arrested today: Baboucarr Sallah, and one Tambajero. Sallah and Tambajero, both used to be former personnel of the then Gambia National Army, now called Gambia Armed Forces (GAF).

Mr. Sallah was arrested in the early days of the coup after he was accused of recklessly handling his pistol which led to the death of a Gambian national around the Talinding area. He was detained, released and sacked from the army.

It was during the Directorship of the late Kebba Ceesay, he was hired as a security guard at the NIA. He used to be an orderly to Kebba Ceesay.