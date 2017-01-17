Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia’s Health Minister Resigns; Flees To Geneva

His Excellency

Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr. Yahya A JJ Jammeh

President of the Islamic Republic of The Gambia

State House

Banjul

LETTER OF RESIGNATION

I have the singular honour to tender my formal letter of resignation as Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of The Gambia.

After due consideration and following disturbing calls and mounting frustration both socially and mentally, I want to honestly state that I cannot continue to function efficiently and effectively as Minister under these circumstances.

I remain loyal to you and want to thank you for all that you have done for me and my family.

I will continue to join you in prayers that Allah shower His Blessings, Mercy and Grace on you, your family and all peace loving Gambians.

Hon. Omar Sey

Minister