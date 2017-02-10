Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia’s New Youths And Sports Minister Was Once Jailed In Germany For Cocaine Possession And Sale!

The newly hired Gambian Youths and Sports Minister Hendry Gomez, was jailed in 1987, in Hamburg, Germany, on drug related possession and illegal sale, a Gambian resident in Hamburg tells Freedom Radio Gambia, on Wednesday, during an exclusive interview. Mr. Gomez, who is the leader of the opposition Gambia Party for Democracy and Progress (GPDP) had a felony conviction on his rap sheet after he was found guilty by a German court on allegations of cocaine possession and sale, the concerned Gambian added. Gomez, he said, was subsequently jailed for two years, and later placed on probation before he could reintegrate into the German society.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding Mr. Gomez’s arrest and imprisonment in Hamburg, the caller admitted that he (himself) was arrested together with Hendry Gomez and four others back in 1987, following a raid conducted by the German police to bust drug pushers in a drug infested neighborhood called “Reeperbahn.”

“I am a concerned Gambian. I feel that I owe it to my country, and her people, by explaining Hendry Gomez’s past criminal history in Hamburg, Germany. I know Mr. Gomez to my fingertips. Hendry, and I, used to hussle in the streets of Hamburg. We used to sell drugs together. I can vividly remember in 1987, when the German police raided a drug peddling location in which Hendry Gomez, four other Gambians, including myself, were taken into custody. Mr. Gomez was caught with some grams of cocaine and marijuana. I was caught with some grams of marijuana too. We were booked at a remand jail in Hamburg, before we were finally taken to prison. Hendry Gomez, the guy President Adama Barrow, appointed as Youths and Sports Minister, was jailed for two years in prison, while my humble self was jailed for one year and six months. Both Hendry Gomez, and myself, were placed on probation after serving our time in prison,” he alleged while speaking in local Wollof dialect.

“I couldn’t believe it when I read in the news that Mr. Gomez, is the new Minister of Youths and Sports. Gambians do not know Hendry Gomez. He is uneducated; dodgy, and clueless. He had a criminal history in Germany. The German police had his criminal record,” he said.

“Hence, I decided to come forward to register my disdain and utter opposition against his appointment. Gambians do not deserve someone who was jailed in Germany on drug related possession and sale as their Minister. Hendry, was a familiar face to the German police back in 1987, to the 90s. Both him and I, used to be processed by the police. We used to sell drugs in Hamburg,” he further alleged.

After finishing his probation, Gomez, he said, was hired as a cleaner at a train station in Hamburg. He later quitted his job and set up a cleaning company.

“Hendry Gomez, later left the streets and set up a cleaning business. He has hired some Gambians in Hamburg. The business later collapsed. The last time I checked, I was told that he has resumed running the streets. I do not have any evidence to that effect. All I can tell you is that Hendry Gomez, was jailed in 1987, for drug possession and sale. From 1987, to the nineties, we used to sell drugs together at “Reeperbahn” in Hamburg,” he alleged.

According to the concerned Gambian, Hendry Gomez, was married to a German lady called “ Marena.” Gomez and Marena never had a child, he said.

“During our 1987 arrest, and subsequent jailing, we later received information that one white German lady, who was married to a Gambian national at the time, reported us to the police. I do not want to go into detail. Let confine the conversation to Gomez’s past. Mr. Gomez cannot deny that he was not jailed for two years in Hamburg. If he does, I will come out in the open to reveal my identity. Gomez knows who is talking. The other four convicts are now back in the Gambia. Some were even deported. I have been in Germany for over 30 years. I am 60 years of age,” he said.

When asked about Gomez’s legal status in Germany, the Hamburg resident, who claimed to be Gomez’s neighbor said: “Gomez is a legal German resident. He is not a German citizen. He has been living here for over two decades. He was married to a German, but later got divorced. I used to hang out at his home. He also comes to my home.”

When contacted for comment, Hendry Gomez’s phone went on voicemail. We tried on numerous occasions to seek reaction from him, but he was indisposed.