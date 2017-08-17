Gambia: Breaking News: Gambia’s SG Spends Over D 1 Million Dalasi To Send His Wife, Two Sisters, And A Brufut Man To Mecca!

Tourism Minister Hamat Bah, was not the only beneficiary to the Saudi government sponsored Hajj package, this medium can reveal. Like Hamat Bah, and many others in Barrow’s government, the Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service Dawda Fadera, is also a beneficiary to the Gambia International Airlines (GIA) desperate efforts to buyout greedy officials, in their dubious quest to monopolize Hajj package in the Gambia. Fadera also benefited from the Saudi Hajj package. He never paid a dime for it. He is riding on poor pilgrims expense to send his family members to pilgrimage to Mecca.

Poor SG Fadera, who earns less than D50,000 monthly salary has “sponsored” his wife, two sisters, and an old man from Brufut to perform Hajj in Mecca. This year’s Hajj ticket cost close to three hundred thousand dalasi (equivalent to close $5,000 dollars). Multiply three hundred thousand dalasi to four people and it will give you a staggering amount of over one million dalasi.

Corruption is rife in this new government. Fromer Jammeh enablers such as Fadera, are tutoring the new government how to earn easy money without working for it. Fadera is also discriminating at other ethnic groups in the government. This is a guy, President Barrow needs to distance himself from. He is out for a revenge.

Fadera was able to send his wife, two sisters and the Brufut man to pilgrimage—thanks to GIA’s Lamin Cham. Mr. Cham and his cronies at the GIA. Cham and co are working aggressively to stall government’s plans to decentralize the Hajj package. The stakeholders in the decentralization process are being bought in the form of allocating their families and supporters free air ticket and lodging to Mecca.

Tourism Minister Hamat Bah was allocated four tickets. Dawda Fadera too was allocated four tickets. President Adama Barrow was also able to fly out two of his sisters Alimatou Barrow and Korka Barrow, Hajja Fofona, and another pilgrim. Ms. Fofona got deported by the Saudi authorities. She was caught with someone’s passport.

It is not clear if Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe has benefited from the abused Saudi Hajj package. Countries are usually allocated Hajj tickets and visas by the Saudi government based on the size of their population.

The Gambia has been allocated with 1, 400 tickets this year by the Saudi government. The GIA is responsible for the sale of the tickets. Poor Gambia is competing with mighty United States in terms of ticket prices. The government is selling the tickets to pilgrims at exorbitant prices.

Fadera’s family and families of the official of the regime, who traveled with the Saudi Hajj tickets, have benefited from the tickets paid for by Gambian pilgrims. This means they will enjoy free food, free lodging and so forth.

Meanwhile, while the Gambian pilgrims are being hosted in low standard overcrowded rooms, poor food and toilet facilities. The family of SG Fadera, president Barrow and co are being hosted at Saudi’s most expensive hotel.

“Fadera’s wife, Barrow’s family and others are hosted in a special hotel not far from the prophet’s mosque. The hotel is called Al-Salam hotel; It is in Marakasia, in media. It is about 50 to 100 meters away from the mosque. It is more than a 5 star hotel. They eat good food from restaurants in that hotel,” said a GIA official.

The Gambian pilgrims in Medina are expected to travel to Mecca on Saturday to perform their Hajj. Due to the long distance between where they hosted and the prophet’s mosque, they couldn’t pray at the mosque.

In some of the rooms, they have been hosted, fourteen people share the same toilet. The food too is bad.

SG Dawda Fadera, President Barrow and his delegation are expected to leave Banjul on August 26th to perform Hajj in Mecca. We will keep you posted with developments.

Written By A Staff Writer