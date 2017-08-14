Gambia: Breaking News: I Was Asked By The Police To Clarify Whether I Made The Statement Which Was Published By The Freedom Newspaper-Mama Kandeh!

“ There was a statement I made in Nuimi, and I was called by the police to clarify my statement. I asked the officer, who invited me to the station as to whether; he really wants me to come to the station, and he replied in the affirmative. I went to the station upon his invitation. Upon my arrival, they showed me a printed copy of the Freedom Newspaper. They said the Freedom Newspaper, has published something, and that they wanted me to confirm whether; I made the statement or not. I told them that I am not going to utter a word from my mouth in regards to their police query,” said Mama Kandeh, leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress Party (GDC) during an indoor house meeting he held in Brikama on Saturday. This followed, the police’s refusal to grant permit to his party to hold political rally in Brikama over the weekend.

Mr. Kandeh told his supporters that he was interviewed by the police based on a Freedom Newspaper publication quoting the politician of having accused the Barrow government of pocketing loans secured from foreign financial lenders. Mr. Kandeh said he honored the police invitation because of the respect he has for the force.

“I told them that the reason why I honored their invitation is because of the respect I have for the police and their office. The office of the Inspector General of police is Gambia’s office. It is not theirs. It is not mine. It doesn’t belong to them. It belongs to all of us. Therefore, I feel that I should respect such an important office. That, I am not here to discuss politics with the police. If I should discuss politics with you (the police) then you should vacate your offices and meet me, outside the station to discuss politics with you as private Gambian citizens,” he said adding “They told me, that they are not interested in discussing politics with me. That I made a comment, and that they the police wanted me to help them with evidence. I told them that I was accused of working with Yahya Jammeh in the past presidential campaign. I asked them: how many people have they invited to ask them whether the allegations they made against me, was true of false?.”

Mr. Kandeh has double down on his accusations against the state during his police interview. He referenced certain officials in the government to justify his allegations. Hear him: “I also told them that Mai Fatty, (the Interior Minister) has made an allegation against Yahya Jammeh; by claiming that Jammeh has stolen millions from the government. I asked them whether they have invited Mai Fatty to the police; and ask him if he has evidence about the accusations he made against Jammeh. I also told them that Adama Barrow (the president of the Gambia) during his tour of the country, has blatantly misled Gambians by asking the voters to vote for coalition candidates. I ask them to go to the IEC to check if there is anyone nominated as a candidate in the name of the coalition. That’s misleading information, but you never called Adama Barrow for questioning. Is it that Adama Barrow is better than me?.”

Mr. Kandeh went on a tirade against the Barrow government saying that the regime has betrayed the wishes and aspirations of the Gambian people. He said no one had ever thought that the new government, which brags about operating in the name of democracy, will ever deny permit to the opposition to organize a meeting. He said during Jammeh’s watch, the GDC had been denied permit only once, but with Barrow’s infant government; permit denial has become a routine. He said the APRC was also denied permit by the regime.

Mr. Kandeh said the recent change of power in the Gambia, could not have happened without his political party. He said the current leaders of the coalition government have each tried in the past to dislodge Jammeh from power but without much success. He said the birth of the GDC, has led to the defeat of Jammeh.

Mr. Kandeh also said no one can silence him in the Gambia. He said he will continue to speak out and perform his legitimate role as a leader of an opposition party. He said he has spent one million dalasi to register his party, and hence he maintains that has the license to hold the government accountable. He said he will not speak out of prejudice or malice against the government just for the sake of it.

Mr. Kandeh has promised his supporters some major revelations, which he intends to make against the regime in the next two weeks or so. “ I have important questions to ask. They should not feel like I am out to attack them. These are legitimate questions, which should be answered by the government,” he said.

The GDC leader also said Gambians will not allow the replica of the Jammeh regime again in the Gambia. He urged Adama Barrow and his coalition government to put their acts together in the interest of democracy. Kandeh said he doesn’t think that Mr Barrow and his colleagues will dare present themselves as aspiring leaders in any future elections because in Kandeh’s own words “the Barrow government has miserably failed.”

Written By A Staff Writer.