Gambia: Breaking News: If I Were To Accept To Do What Jammeh Asked Me To Do; A Lot Of You Would Have Been Dead Today-Ahmad Gitteh; As He Reacts To The Commission’s Findings!

“But above and beyond, Gambians are amazing people. And we will continue to fight for our country. There were those talking about why I have accepted scholarship under Yahya Jammeh, and ended up fighting him. I would like you to go and read suratul… My principles are always on the basis of the truth. If Jammeh did bad, I will never accept. If I were with my intelligence, and my smartness; If I were to accept to do what Jammeh asked me to do; a lot of you would have been dead today. But my conscience wouldn’t allow me. My conscience wouldn’t allow me. I am too smart. Allah has given me that ability. If I had done what Jammeh asked me to; a lot of you wouldn’t have been where you are today; because you would have been captured, or some of you killed; some of you destroyed; properties taken. It is not going to be good,” Ahmad Gitteh, remarked in a Facebook video he recorded, following Wednesday’s revelations that the former dictator Yahya Jammeh wired him over $38,751.67 taxpayers funds for his tuition fees in Canada.

“But you know $38,000 is just one year. And my scholarship tuition goes to the university. And I was supposed to receive $1,500 dollars per month for house rent, which was about $900 dollars. And my food for a month and other things. You know when you calculate that; it is not as you all think,” Gitteh added.

Speaking for the first time since the story hits the newsstand, a rather relax and jovial Gitteh, started his video by thanking his fans and followers for the kind wishes extended to him to his family, following the birth of his new born baby boy. Gitteh also addressed the barrage of videos recorded by his critics, lambasting him for his tribal diatribe online.

Pa Nderry M’Bai’s recent revelation on air that Gitteh, was born in the Casamance, and that none of his parents were born in the Gambia, was also addressed by the outspoken cyber activist. He admitted that both his Dad and mum were Senegalese nationals, but he denied being born in Senegal. He said all his siblings were born in the Gambia.

“I would have been very happy if I was born in Senegal. I would love to be a Senegalese. But I was not born there. I was born in the Gambia. My parents settled in the Gambia after migrating from Senegal. Pa Nderry, I am a Gambian,” he jokingly remarked.

On the Commission’s findings, Gitteh said: “I have seen people say Yahya Jammeh gave me millions to go to school. Yes, I had scholarship. How many you didn’t heard that scholarship matter. Some said I should clarify on $38,000 dollars. I came on scholarship to Carleton University in Canada; Government scholarship. Now in 2008, go and find out about the records from WAEC. I was among the best 20 students in the Gambia. And normally people with nine credits at the time are offered scholarship by the Gambia government. I was among the best 20 students; In fact, ten best students at Nusrat. We were among those with nine credits; very good results. You can ask Mr. Bojang about that. I am not those students who will go through the backdoor to get scholarship.”

Mr. Gitteh never addressed the legitimacy of the funds provided to him by Jammeh for his scholarship. The Commission under the Chairman of veteran lawyer Suharata Janneh, has discovered that the funds that purportedly paid for Gitteh’s tuition fee came from the GRA Tax defaulters account at the Guaranty Trust Bank.

Mr. Gitteh went further to challenge his critics. “Those who knew me; and academics will tell you. So, our names were mentioned on radio and tv.. If Alhagie Musa Manneh were alive; I don’t know whether he is alive; he would have told you. He was the one, who even did that. My name was among those students who were offered scholarship to go and study abroad. It is not only me; we have about twenty people. So, I came to study with an excellent result,” he said.

“And those who are still talking about $38,000 dollars; you know $17,000 and $21,000. I understand their mentality. Go and find out about how much an engineering degree cost or how first-class engineering degree program cost. I am studying your Real Estate foolish… I am in a first-class engineering program. That’s what I came to study. First class honors Communication and electronic engineering. That’s what I come to study; electronics and Communications engineering. And that’s a first-class honor’s program. And it doesn’t just cost $5,000, $3,000 dollars. That’s not what it cost,” he added.

Below is Gitteh’s reaction to the Commission’s Findings.

AHMAD GITTEH IN HIS OWN WORDS:

Transcribed By An Editorial Staffer Of The Freedom Newspaper.