Gambia: Breaking News: Justice A.S. Ceesay Of The High Court Granted Gov’t’s Request To Freeze Jammeh’s Assets!

IN THE SUPERIOR COURTS OF THE GAMBIA

IN THE HIGH COURT OF THE GAMBIA

SUIT NO. HC/168/17/MF/056/F1

BETWEEN:

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL……………APPLICANT

AND

ALH. YAHYA A.J.J. JAMMEH………RESPONDENT

Monday the 22nd day of May 2017

Before Hon. Mrs Justice A.S. CEESAY

Case called

Parties:

Applicant’s representative – Absent

Appearances:

Binga D. Esq for Applicant – Present

ORDER

UPON HEARING Binga D Esq of Counsel on behalf of the Applicant Attorney General;

AND UPON reading the affidavit of Amie Fadera, Litigation Clerk at the Applicant’s Chambers sworn to on the 18th day of May 2017, I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for making the order;

ACCORDINGLY, IT IS ORDERED AND DIRECTED pursuant to Section 51(3) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Terrorism Act, 2012 (the Act as follows:

That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates or otherwise howsoever from disposing off or dealing with all moveable and immoveable properties held by or in the possession or control of the Respondent, agents, associates and family members as listed in the annexure marked ‘1’ attached to this order pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General into the alleged criminal conduct of the Respondent. That the custody and control of all moveable and immoveable properties held by or in control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever as listed in the annexure marked ‘1’ attached to this order be and is hereby granted to the Registrar General. That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever from disposing off ordealing with all livestock and other animals held by or in possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General. That all livestock held by or in possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever be and are hereby seized pursuant to this order and are to be kept under the custody and control of Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GMLA), pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General. That all Wildlife and other animals held by or in the possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever be kept and are hereby seized pursuant to this order and are to be kept under the custody and control of the Gambia Wildlife Services, pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General. That all banks and financial institutions within the Republic of The Gambia be and are hereby directed to freeze or place a monetary hold on all bank accounts and treasury bills belonging to the Respondent and companies associated with him as listed in the annexure marked ‘2’ attached to this order pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General. That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever from disposing off or dealing with all the companies owned by or under the control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General. That Augustus Prom, a firm of certified chartered accountants registered in The Gambia be and are hereby appointed Receiver and consequently the custody and control be and is hereby granted to them of all the companies listed in the annexure marked ‘3’ attached to this order for the proper administration thereof; pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General. That it is ordered pursuant to Section 51(5)(a) of the Act that the power granted under ‘8’ above to Augustus Prom, a firm of certified chartered accountants registered in The Gambia shall include the power in the case of perishable or rapidly depreciating property, to sell that property including stocks and bonds. That pursuant to Section 51(6)(a) of the Act is ordered that provision for reasonable living expenses of the Respondent including his dependents be paid out of the monies now standing to his credit in his personal account held at Trust Bank Limited numbered 11212210701 pending the investigation initiated by the Attorney General such amount not to exceed the sum of D200,000.00 per month. That pursuant to Section 51(6)(b) of the Act it is ordered that provision for the payment out of monies now standing to the credit of the Respondent in any one of his personal accounts and frozen pursuant to this order, be availed to him for reasonable expenses in defending any criminal charge or proceedings under the Act. Such expenses are to be enumerated in the form of a bill of costs to be taxed by the Master and Registrar of the High Court. That this order shall subsist for a period of 180 days unless sooner discharged or varied by order of this Honourable Court. That the Respondent is at liberty to apply to this Court to discharge or vary this order upon giving seven days notice to the Applicant. That a copy of this order be served on the Respondent forthwith. That the costs of this application be reserved.

This matter is accordingly adjourned to Monday the 27th of November 2017 at 11.00am for hearing.

……………………………………………………..

HON. MRS JUSTICE A. SAHO-CEESAY

JUDGE

DATE: 22nd day of May 2017

ISSUED AT BANJUL UNDER THE SEAL OF THE COURT AND THE HAND OF PRESIDING JUDGE ON THE 22nd DAY OF MAY 2017.

………………..

REGISTRAR

LANDS OWN BY YAHYA JAMMEH

SERIAL REGISTRATION NO SITUATED

P18/2003 SANTANGBA FONI P19/2003 KANILAI VILLAGE P11/2007 BARRA P30/2007 NDEMBAN, FONI BREFET P31/2007 NYAGIT P12/2008 BARRA P12/2008 ESSAU P15/2008 MAYAMBA P14/2008 ESSAU P16/2008 ESSAU P17/2008 BANGALI P18/2008 SAMI P19/2008 ESSAU P20/2008 BARRA P25/2008 ELEPHANT ISLAND, JASSONG VILLAGE P26/2008 DOG ISLAND, SITANUNKU P29/2008 ESSAU P44/2008 BARRA, GINACK ISLAND P1/2009 JANJANBUREH P2/2009 BALANGHAR P3/2009 KAUR P4/2009 BALANGHAR P25/2009 ESSAU P9/2010 KANUMA (GINACK) P27/2010 DUWASU P9/2013 BASSE P10/2013 SOTUMA P11/2013 BASSE SANTOSU P17/2013 KAUR, LOWER SALOUM P22/2013 BALANFOR, FONI BINTANG DISTRICT P23/2013 BALANGFOR, FONI BINTANG P24/2013 CHAMEN P25/2013 KAMPASSA, FONI P31/2013 KALLIMU, FONI P32/2013 BUJINGA P14/2014 BARRA, GINACK ISLAND P30/2014 BANA TENDA, JIMARA DISTRICT P31/2014 JARGA JARREH, SANDU DISTRICT P32/2014 CHANGALLY, SANDU DISTRICT P33/2014 FATOTO P34/2014 BASSE SANTOSU & DAMPHA FULADU EAST DISTRICT P35/2014 PASAMAS, WULLI EAST DISTRICT P42/2014 BANA TENDA, JIMARA P8/2015 WASSU, NIANI P9/2015 PALLANG MANDIKA P10/2015 PALLANG MANDIKA P11/2015 BALLANGHAR KERR NDARE P12/2015 KUNTAUR FULA KUNDA P13/2015 BATIHAI LOWER SALOUM P14/2015 PACHARR LOWER FULADOU P15/2015 KUNDANG, NIANI DISTRICT P16/2015 NYAMINA DANKUNKU, NIANI P17/2015 KERR ISAB, LOWER SALOUM P18/2015 SINCHU JENNUNG, NIANI P31/2015 DANKUKU, NYAMINA P32/2015 DANKUKU P33/2015 DANKUKU P34/2015 ELEPHANT ISLAND, JARRA EAST P35/2015 JARENG, NAIMINA EAST P36/2015 SAPU, LOWER FULADU P37/2015 JANJANGBUREH P44/2015 SITAFARM, FONI BINTANG DISTRICT P45/2015 BINTANG KATAKORE P46/2015 […]LALOISLAND, FONI BINTANG P47/2015 BANTENDING KAYARA FARM, FONI BINTANG P48/2015 KIANG PARK, GISSAY MANDUAR P49/2015 BANTANG JIFONNI & KALANG FARM, FONI BONDALI P68/2015 KAW KAW ISLAND, FONI BINTANG P51/2015 BINTANG LEWOTO P52/2015 BINTANG ISLAND P53/2015 DOBONG, KANFENDA P54/2015 BUROCK, FONI KANSALA P55/2015 NGIFFI FARM, FONI KANSALA P56/2015 KANILAI CASHEW GARDEN, FONI KANSALA P57/2015 KANILAI NONE GARDEN P58/2015 KANILAI ANIMAL PARK P59/2015 BUNUBORR PARK, FONI KANSALA P60/2015 BURONG BABTASU-SANTANBA P61/2015 KAYABORR, JIFONNI P62/2015 ALLA KUNDA PARK, FONI BONDALI P63/2015 KASEL KUNDA FARM, UPPER FULADOU P64/2015 SANKULAY KUNDA FARM P65/2015 NGOBEN FULA KUNDA FARM P66/2015 KANILAI CASHEW GARDEN P67/2015 TINTIBA FARM, FONI KANSALA P68/2015 KANILAI AIRPORT PARK P69/2015 DOBONG RESIDENT, FONI KANSALA P70/2015 BUGINGA FARM, KANSALA P71/2015 SANTANBA PARK, KANSALA P72/2015 BULANGORR ISLAND, BINTANG P73/2015 BULANGORR LAWOOTO P74/2015 BULANGORR ISLAND P75/2015 JOMO KUNDA & JONTER FARM, FONI KANSALA PK145/1987 805/2014 VOL 77 KD KANILAI FAMILY FARMS LTD 882/2014 VOL 77 KD 133/2009 KANILAI GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD 295/2015 VOL 78 CD 60 HAGAN STREET, BANJUL, KANILAI

FAMILY FARMS LTD

324/2015 VOL 78 KD K235/1981 KANILAI FAMILY FARMS LTD K318/2008 TANJI, KOMBO SOUTH K67/2009 MILE 7 K68/2009 BRUFUT K353/2009 FAJARA WATER TANK K354/2009 KOLOLI KSMD K355/2009 KOTU POINT KSMD K356/2009 BUSUMBALA K398/2010 COASTAL LAYOUT K399/2010 NEW YUNDUM K400/2010 NEW YUNDUM

Serial No. Lessee Situated

K173/12 Kanilai Family Farms Tujereng K/S area 89.63 hectares

K174/12 Kanilai Family Farms Mile 2, Banjul area 5,750 sq metres

K175/12 Kanilai Family Farms Banjul area 62.67 hectares

K176/12 Kanilai Family Farms Bijilo 17.70 hectares

K177/12 Kanilai Family Farms Tallinding KSMD area 16.07 hectares

K178/12 Yahya Jammeh Tujereng K/South area 38.17 hectares

K179/12 Yahya Jammeh Sifoe K/South area 38.17 hectares

K180/12 Yahya Jammeh Tanji K/South area 34.73 hectares

K181/12 Kanilai Family Farms Cape Point KSMD area 11.90 hectares

K215/13 Kanilai Family Farms Sanneh Mentereng Brufut area 7.65 hectares

K216/13 Kanilai Family Farms Sanneh Mentereng Brufut area 11.57 hectares

K217/13 Kanilai Family Farms Hawba (Sanyang)area 42.92 hectares

K293/13 Kanilai Family Farms Gunjur (Kajabang) area, 52.60 hectares

K370/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie

Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh KartongTouray Kombo South District area 10.60 hectares

K371/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Sambouya Madikuly Kombo South District are 34.05 hectares

K372/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Gunjur Madina Salam Kombo South District area 34.70 hectares

K373/15 Yahya Jammeh Gunjur Madina Salam Kombo South District area 35.64 hectares

K374/15 Yahya Jammeh Sifoe Garden Extension Kombo South District area 192.57 hectares

K375/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Kartong Folonto Farm Kombo South District area 277.57 hectares

K376/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Darsilameh Farm, Kombo Central District area 246.82 hectares

K377/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Kartong Jabaring Kombo South District area 12.35 hectares

K378/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Brufut Town Kombo North area 11.84 hectares

K379/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Sifoe Village Kombo South area 452.83 hectares

K380/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Brufut village Kombo North area 7.76 hectares

ACCOUNT CONTROL BY YAHYA JAMMEH ACCOUNT NO

SN Account Name Bank

Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 11212576101(savings) Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 11212210701 (savings) Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 11002037701 (current) Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 12010694701 (dollar) Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-110(current) Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-210(dollar) Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-46-1-0 (Euro) Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-1-10 (Pound)

PROJECTS AND SCHOOL ACCOUNTS OPERATED AND CONTROLLED BY THE FORMER PRESIDENT

Kanilai Institute of Technology fixed deposit Account

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Institute of Technology Trust Bank 11680297401

MRI Presidential Project

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

MRI Presidential Project Trust Bank 11280412101

National Security Projects Dalasi Account

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

National Security Project Trust Bank 11212532101

National Security Project Dollar Account

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

National Security Project Trust Bank 12012532102

TAX AND REVENUE ACCOUNT LINKED AND CONTROLLED BY FORMER PRESIDENT

The Tax Recovery Account and PAC/PEC Task Force Account were opened in Trust Bank

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Tax Recovery Account Trust Bank 10012838501 PAC PEC Task Force Trust Bank 10012838501

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

PAC PEC Tax Force Trust Bank 11212627201

Gambia Revenue Recovery Account

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Gambia Revenue Recovery Account Gurantee Trust Bank 202/154961/1/1/0

Alhamdullilah Petroleum and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Dalasi Account

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Alhamdullilah Petrol and Mineral Guarantee Trust Bank 209/503113/1/1/0

Alhamdullilah Petroleum and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Dollar Account

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Alhamdullilah Petrol and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Guarantee Trust Bank 503113-3/1/1/0

FOUNDATION ACCOUNTS AND OTHER CHARITY ACCOUNTS LINKED AND CONTROLLED BY FORMER PRESIDENT

DALASIS ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Jammeh Foundation For Peace Trust Bank 11211775401 Operation Save the Children Trust Bank 11013037901 President Empowerment of Girls Education Trust Bank 10009826601 Hosp. for treatment of HIV Aids and Asthma Trust Bank 11011185701 Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic Trust Bank 11041197401 President Women Empowerment Trust Bank 11211755601 Hosp. for treatment of HIV Aids Trust Bank 11211185703 President’s Treatment Programme Trust Bank 11211755801

DOLLAR ACOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Treatment of HIV Aids Asthma and Diabetics.

President Empowerment of Girls Education Trust Bank 12011185702

Dr. Alh. Yahya Jammeh Foundation Trust Bank 1070193052 Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank 12011567402 Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank 1211567403

ACCOUNT WITH GTBANK

DALASI ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Operation Save the Children Foundation Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852479/1/1/0 Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung

savings sub 1 Guarantee Trust Bank 203/201207/1/59/1

PEGEP Guarantee Trust Bank 204/252670/1/1/0 Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung Guarantee Trust Bank 203/201207/1/1/0 JFP Staff Welfare Association Guarantee Trust Bank 210/550370/1/1/0 Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung

Saving Account Guarantee Trust Bank 203/201207/1/59/0

President Jammeh Foundation for Peace

(saving) Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/1/1/0

President Jammeh Foundation for Peace Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/1/1/0 JFP& PEGEP Operation Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852111/1/1/0 JFP Staff Welfare Association

– Saving Guarantee Trust Bank 210/550370/59/0

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Operation Save the Children Foundation Guarantee Trust Bank 216-85247-110 President Jammeh Foundation for Peace Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/2/1/0 JFP & PEGEP Operations Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852111/2/1/0 JFP & PEGEP Operation Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852111/2/1/0

ACCOUNT WITH SKYE BANK GAMBIA LIMITED

DALASIS ACCOUNTS

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Skye Bank 1011770046030 President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Al Walli Skye Bank 1011770044556 President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Skye Bank 101177005189

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 1121143501 Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank 11007736201 Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11008163601 Kanilai Family Farms Cement Trust Bank 11011512102 Kanilai Family Farms Garage Trust Bank 11062757601 Kanilai Family Farms Farato/Kanilai Trust Bank 11011799401 Kanilai Family Farms GLMA Trust Bank 11011799301 Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11211661201 Kanilai Family Farms Sugar Book Trust Bank 11212631501 Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank 11212352201 Kanilai Family Farms Workshop Trust Bank 11011529301 KGI International General Merchandise Trust Bank 11011807901 Kanilai Family Farms Logistics Trust Bank 11011807701 Kanilai Family Farms Butchery Trust Bank 11011807601 Kanilai Family Farms Bakery Trust Bank 11011807401 Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11011807501 Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank 11211661201 Kanilai Fashion Shop Trust Bank 11041260601 Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11011353801 Kanilai International Festival/

Tribute to Michael Jackson Trust Bank 11011733601

Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic Trust Bank 11041197401

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

KGI International (Main) Trust Bank 12011807802

EURO ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Group International (Main) Trust Bank 12011807803

ACCOUNT WITH GUARANTEE TRUST BANK

DALASI ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Family Farms (Ram Sales) Guarantee Trust Bank 216-852126-110 Kanilai Group Investment International Guarantee Trust Bank 1095926/1/1/0

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

Kanilai Group Investment International Guarantee Trust Bank 109592-6/2/1/0

ACCOUNT WITH ZENITH BANK

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

KGI International Zenith Bank 6010100755 KGI International Ops Zenith Bank 6010101573 KGI KR Account Zenith Bank 6010200156 KGI International (Futurelec) Zenith Bank 6010200210 KGI International (Japanese Rice) Zenith Bank 6010200962 KGI Japanese Rice Zenith Bank 6010103266 KGI Boutique Account Zenith Bank 6010101816 KGI Boutique Account Zenith Bank 6010201039 KGI Meat Processing Plant Zenith Bank 6010107814

ACCOUNTS RELATED TO THE FORMER PRESIDENT (USD)

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

KGI International (Futurelec) Zenith Bank 4070200908

ACCOUNTS WITH FBN BANK

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Group Investment FBN 203203000007219

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Group Investment FBN 0020014903408601

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Group Investment FBN 0021014903406801

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

Kanilai Group Investment FBN 0021014903406802

POLITICAL ACCOUNTS

DALASI ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO

APRC Travel Account Trust Bank 120 July 22 Book Account Trust Bank 110111418001 July 22 Anniversary Celebration Marathon Trust Bank 853285/5/1/1/0 APRC Fundraising Committee Trust Bank 202/150502/1/1/0 Mobilisation Account Trust Bank 202/154675/1/1/0 APRC Fundraising Committee Trust Bank Gambia National Petroleum Company

APRC Youth Account Trust Bank 216/853464/1/1/0

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO