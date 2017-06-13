Gambia: Breaking News: Justice A.S. Ceesay Of The High Court Granted Gov’t’s Request To Freeze Jammeh’s Assets!

IN THE SUPERIOR COURTS OF THE GAMBIA
IN THE HIGH COURT OF THE GAMBIA
SUIT NO. HC/168/17/MF/056/F1
BETWEEN:
THE ATTORNEY GENERAL……………APPLICANT
AND
ALH. YAHYA A.J.J. JAMMEH………RESPONDENT
Monday the 22nd day of May 2017
Before Hon. Mrs Justice A.S. CEESAY
Case called
Parties:
Applicant’s representative – Absent
Appearances:
Binga D. Esq for Applicant – Present
ORDER
UPON HEARING Binga D Esq of Counsel on behalf of the Applicant Attorney General;
AND UPON reading the affidavit of Amie Fadera, Litigation Clerk at the Applicant’s Chambers sworn to on the 18th day of May 2017, I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for making the order;
ACCORDINGLY, IT IS ORDERED AND DIRECTED pursuant to Section 51(3) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Terrorism Act, 2012 (the Act as follows:
- That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates or otherwise howsoever from disposing off or dealing with all moveable and immoveable properties held by or in the possession or control of the Respondent, agents, associates and family members as listed in the annexure marked ‘1’ attached to this order pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General into the alleged criminal conduct of the Respondent.
- That the custody and control of all moveable and immoveable properties held by or in control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever as listed in the annexure marked ‘1’ attached to this order be and is hereby granted to the Registrar General.
- That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever from disposing off ordealing with all livestock and other animals held by or in possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
- That all livestock held by or in possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever be and are hereby seized pursuant to this order and are to be kept under the custody and control of Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GMLA), pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
- That all Wildlife and other animals held by or in the possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever be kept and are hereby seized pursuant to this order and are to be kept under the custody and control of the Gambia Wildlife Services, pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
- That all banks and financial institutions within the Republic of The Gambia be and are hereby directed to freeze or place a monetary hold on all bank accounts and treasury bills belonging to the Respondent and companies associated with him as listed in the annexure marked ‘2’ attached to this order pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
- That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever from disposing off or dealing with all the companies owned by or under the control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
- That Augustus Prom, a firm of certified chartered accountants registered in The Gambia be and are hereby appointed Receiver and consequently the custody and control be and is hereby granted to them of all the companies listed in the annexure marked ‘3’ attached to this order for the proper administration thereof; pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
- That it is ordered pursuant to Section 51(5)(a) of the Act that the power granted under ‘8’ above to Augustus Prom, a firm of certified chartered accountants registered in The Gambia shall include the power in the case of perishable or rapidly depreciating property, to sell that property including stocks and bonds.
- That pursuant to Section 51(6)(a) of the Act is ordered that provision for reasonable living expenses of the Respondent including his dependents be paid out of the monies now standing to his credit in his personal account held at Trust Bank Limited numbered 11212210701 pending the investigation initiated by the Attorney General such amount not to exceed the sum of D200,000.00 per month.
- That pursuant to Section 51(6)(b) of the Act it is ordered that provision for the payment out of monies now standing to the credit of the Respondent in any one of his personal accounts and frozen pursuant to this order, be availed to him for reasonable expenses in defending any criminal charge or proceedings under the Act. Such expenses are to be enumerated in the form of a bill of costs to be taxed by the Master and Registrar of the High Court.
- That this order shall subsist for a period of 180 days unless sooner discharged or varied by order of this Honourable Court.
- That the Respondent is at liberty to apply to this Court to discharge or vary this order upon giving seven days notice to the Applicant.
- That a copy of this order be served on the Respondent forthwith.
- That the costs of this application be reserved.
This matter is accordingly adjourned to Monday the 27th of November 2017 at 11.00am for hearing.
HON. MRS JUSTICE A. SAHO-CEESAY
JUDGE
DATE: 22nd day of May 2017
ISSUED AT BANJUL UNDER THE SEAL OF THE COURT AND THE HAND OF PRESIDING JUDGE ON THE 22nd DAY OF MAY 2017.
REGISTRAR
LANDS OWN BY YAHYA JAMMEH
SERIAL REGISTRATION NO SITUATED
- P18/2003 SANTANGBA FONI
- P19/2003 KANILAI VILLAGE
- P11/2007 BARRA
- P30/2007 NDEMBAN, FONI BREFET
- P31/2007 NYAGIT
- P12/2008 BARRA
- P12/2008 ESSAU
- P15/2008 MAYAMBA
- P14/2008 ESSAU
- P16/2008 ESSAU
- P17/2008 BANGALI
- P18/2008 SAMI
- P19/2008 ESSAU
- P20/2008 BARRA
- P25/2008 ELEPHANT ISLAND, JASSONG VILLAGE
- P26/2008 DOG ISLAND, SITANUNKU
- P29/2008 ESSAU
- P44/2008 BARRA, GINACK ISLAND
- P1/2009 JANJANBUREH
- P2/2009 BALANGHAR
- P3/2009 KAUR
- P4/2009 BALANGHAR
- P25/2009 ESSAU
- P9/2010 KANUMA (GINACK)
- P27/2010 DUWASU
- P9/2013 BASSE
- P10/2013 SOTUMA
- P11/2013 BASSE SANTOSU
- P17/2013 KAUR, LOWER SALOUM
- P22/2013 BALANFOR, FONI BINTANG DISTRICT
- P23/2013 BALANGFOR, FONI BINTANG
- P24/2013 CHAMEN
- P25/2013 KAMPASSA, FONI
- P31/2013 KALLIMU, FONI
- P32/2013 BUJINGA
- P14/2014 BARRA, GINACK ISLAND
- P30/2014 BANA TENDA, JIMARA DISTRICT
- P31/2014 JARGA JARREH, SANDU DISTRICT
- P32/2014 CHANGALLY, SANDU DISTRICT
- P33/2014 FATOTO
- P34/2014 BASSE SANTOSU & DAMPHA FULADU EAST DISTRICT
- P35/2014 PASAMAS, WULLI EAST DISTRICT
- P42/2014 BANA TENDA, JIMARA
- P8/2015 WASSU, NIANI
- P9/2015 PALLANG MANDIKA
- P10/2015 PALLANG MANDIKA
- P11/2015 BALLANGHAR KERR NDARE
- P12/2015 KUNTAUR FULA KUNDA
- P13/2015 BATIHAI LOWER SALOUM
- P14/2015 PACHARR LOWER FULADOU
- P15/2015 KUNDANG, NIANI DISTRICT
- P16/2015 NYAMINA DANKUNKU, NIANI
- P17/2015 KERR ISAB, LOWER SALOUM
- P18/2015 SINCHU JENNUNG, NIANI
- P31/2015 DANKUKU, NYAMINA
- P32/2015 DANKUKU
- P33/2015 DANKUKU
- P34/2015 ELEPHANT ISLAND, JARRA EAST
- P35/2015 JARENG, NAIMINA EAST
- P36/2015 SAPU, LOWER FULADU
- P37/2015 JANJANGBUREH
- P44/2015 SITAFARM, FONI BINTANG DISTRICT
- P45/2015 BINTANG KATAKORE
- P46/2015 […]LALOISLAND, FONI BINTANG
- P47/2015 BANTENDING KAYARA FARM, FONI BINTANG
- P48/2015 KIANG PARK, GISSAY MANDUAR
- P49/2015 BANTANG JIFONNI & KALANG FARM, FONI BONDALI
- P68/2015 KAW KAW ISLAND, FONI BINTANG
- P51/2015 BINTANG LEWOTO
- P52/2015 BINTANG ISLAND
- P53/2015 DOBONG, KANFENDA
- P54/2015 BUROCK, FONI KANSALA
- P55/2015 NGIFFI FARM, FONI KANSALA
- P56/2015 KANILAI CASHEW GARDEN, FONI KANSALA
- P57/2015 KANILAI NONE GARDEN
- P58/2015 KANILAI ANIMAL PARK
- P59/2015 BUNUBORR PARK, FONI KANSALA
- P60/2015 BURONG BABTASU-SANTANBA
- P61/2015 KAYABORR, JIFONNI
- P62/2015 ALLA KUNDA PARK, FONI BONDALI
- P63/2015 KASEL KUNDA FARM, UPPER FULADOU
- P64/2015 SANKULAY KUNDA FARM
- P65/2015 NGOBEN FULA KUNDA FARM
- P66/2015 KANILAI CASHEW GARDEN
- P67/2015 TINTIBA FARM, FONI KANSALA
- P68/2015 KANILAI AIRPORT PARK
- P69/2015 DOBONG RESIDENT, FONI KANSALA
- P70/2015 BUGINGA FARM, KANSALA
- P71/2015 SANTANBA PARK, KANSALA
- P72/2015 BULANGORR ISLAND, BINTANG
- P73/2015 BULANGORR LAWOOTO
- P74/2015 BULANGORR ISLAND
- P75/2015 JOMO KUNDA & JONTER FARM, FONI KANSALA
- PK145/1987 805/2014 VOL 77 KD KANILAI FAMILY FARMS LTD
- 882/2014 VOL 77 KD 133/2009 KANILAI GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD
- 295/2015 VOL 78 CD 60 HAGAN STREET, BANJUL, KANILAI
FAMILY FARMS LTD
- 324/2015 VOL 78 KD K235/1981 KANILAI FAMILY FARMS LTD
- K318/2008 TANJI, KOMBO SOUTH
- K67/2009 MILE 7
- K68/2009 BRUFUT
- K353/2009 FAJARA WATER TANK
- K354/2009 KOLOLI KSMD
- K355/2009 KOTU POINT KSMD
- K356/2009 BUSUMBALA
- K398/2010 COASTAL LAYOUT
- K399/2010 NEW YUNDUM
- K400/2010 NEW YUNDUM
Serial No. Lessee Situated
K173/12 Kanilai Family Farms Tujereng K/S area 89.63 hectares
K174/12 Kanilai Family Farms Mile 2, Banjul area 5,750 sq metres
K175/12 Kanilai Family Farms Banjul area 62.67 hectares
K176/12 Kanilai Family Farms Bijilo 17.70 hectares
K177/12 Kanilai Family Farms Tallinding KSMD area 16.07 hectares
K178/12 Yahya Jammeh Tujereng K/South area 38.17 hectares
K179/12 Yahya Jammeh Sifoe K/South area 38.17 hectares
K180/12 Yahya Jammeh Tanji K/South area 34.73 hectares
K181/12 Kanilai Family Farms Cape Point KSMD area 11.90 hectares
K215/13 Kanilai Family Farms Sanneh Mentereng Brufut area 7.65 hectares
K216/13 Kanilai Family Farms Sanneh Mentereng Brufut area 11.57 hectares
K217/13 Kanilai Family Farms Hawba (Sanyang)area 42.92 hectares
K293/13 Kanilai Family Farms Gunjur (Kajabang) area, 52.60 hectares
K370/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie
Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh KartongTouray Kombo South District area 10.60 hectares
K371/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Sambouya Madikuly Kombo South District are 34.05 hectares
K372/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Gunjur Madina Salam Kombo South District area 34.70 hectares
K373/15 Yahya Jammeh Gunjur Madina Salam Kombo South District area 35.64 hectares
K374/15 Yahya Jammeh Sifoe Garden Extension Kombo South District area 192.57 hectares
K375/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Kartong Folonto Farm Kombo South District area 277.57 hectares
K376/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Darsilameh Farm, Kombo Central District area 246.82 hectares
K377/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Kartong Jabaring Kombo South District area 12.35 hectares
K378/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Brufut Town Kombo North area 11.84 hectares
K379/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Sifoe Village Kombo South area 452.83 hectares
K380/15 Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh Brufut village Kombo North area 7.76 hectares
ACCOUNT CONTROL BY YAHYA JAMMEH ACCOUNT NO
SN Account Name Bank
- Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 11212576101(savings)
- Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 11212210701 (savings)
- Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 11002037701 (current)
- Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank 12010694701 (dollar)
- Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-110(current)
- Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-210(dollar)
- Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-46-1-0 (Euro)
- Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank 201-116793-1-10 (Pound)
PROJECTS AND SCHOOL ACCOUNTS OPERATED AND CONTROLLED BY THE FORMER PRESIDENT
Kanilai Institute of Technology fixed deposit Account
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Institute of Technology Trust Bank 11680297401
MRI Presidential Project
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- MRI Presidential Project Trust Bank 11280412101
National Security Projects Dalasi Account
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- National Security Project Trust Bank 11212532101
National Security Project Dollar Account
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- National Security Project Trust Bank 12012532102
TAX AND REVENUE ACCOUNT LINKED AND CONTROLLED BY FORMER PRESIDENT
The Tax Recovery Account and PAC/PEC Task Force Account were opened in Trust Bank
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Tax Recovery Account Trust Bank 10012838501
- PAC PEC Task Force Trust Bank 10012838501
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- PAC PEC Tax Force Trust Bank 11212627201
Gambia Revenue Recovery Account
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Gambia Revenue Recovery Account Gurantee Trust Bank 202/154961/1/1/0
Alhamdullilah Petroleum and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Dalasi Account
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Alhamdullilah Petrol and Mineral Guarantee Trust Bank 209/503113/1/1/0
Alhamdullilah Petroleum and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Dollar Account
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Alhamdullilah Petrol and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Guarantee Trust Bank 503113-3/1/1/0
FOUNDATION ACCOUNTS AND OTHER CHARITY ACCOUNTS LINKED AND CONTROLLED BY FORMER PRESIDENT
DALASIS ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Jammeh Foundation For Peace Trust Bank 11211775401
- Operation Save the Children Trust Bank 11013037901
- President Empowerment of Girls Education Trust Bank 10009826601
- Hosp. for treatment of HIV Aids and Asthma Trust Bank 11011185701
- Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic Trust Bank 11041197401
- President Women Empowerment Trust Bank 11211755601
- Hosp. for treatment of HIV Aids Trust Bank 11211185703
- President’s Treatment Programme Trust Bank 11211755801
DOLLAR ACOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Treatment of HIV Aids Asthma and Diabetics.
President Empowerment of Girls Education Trust Bank 12011185702
- Dr. Alh. Yahya Jammeh Foundation Trust Bank 1070193052
- Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank 12011567402
- Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank 1211567403
ACCOUNT WITH GTBANK
DALASI ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Operation Save the Children Foundation Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852479/1/1/0
- Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung
savings sub 1 Guarantee Trust Bank 203/201207/1/59/1
- PEGEP Guarantee Trust Bank 204/252670/1/1/0
- Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung Guarantee Trust Bank 203/201207/1/1/0
- JFP Staff Welfare Association Guarantee Trust Bank 210/550370/1/1/0
- Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung
Saving Account Guarantee Trust Bank 203/201207/1/59/0
- President Jammeh Foundation for Peace
(saving) Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/1/1/0
- President Jammeh Foundation for Peace Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/1/1/0
- JFP& PEGEP Operation Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852111/1/1/0
- JFP Staff Welfare Association
– Saving Guarantee Trust Bank 210/550370/59/0
DOLLAR ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Operation Save the Children Foundation Guarantee Trust Bank 216-85247-110
- President Jammeh Foundation for Peace Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/2/1/0
- JFP & PEGEP Operations Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852111/2/1/0
- JFP & PEGEP Operation Guarantee Trust Bank 216/852111/2/1/0
ACCOUNT WITH SKYE BANK GAMBIA LIMITED
DALASIS ACCOUNTS
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Skye Bank 1011770046030
- President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Al Walli Skye Bank 1011770044556
- President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Skye Bank 101177005189
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 1121143501
- Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank 11007736201
- Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11008163601
- Kanilai Family Farms Cement Trust Bank 11011512102
- Kanilai Family Farms Garage Trust Bank 11062757601
- Kanilai Family Farms Farato/Kanilai Trust Bank 11011799401
- Kanilai Family Farms GLMA Trust Bank 11011799301
- Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11211661201
- Kanilai Family Farms Sugar Book Trust Bank 11212631501
- Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank 11212352201
- Kanilai Family Farms Workshop Trust Bank 11011529301
- KGI International General Merchandise Trust Bank 11011807901
- Kanilai Family Farms Logistics Trust Bank 11011807701
- Kanilai Family Farms Butchery Trust Bank 11011807601
- Kanilai Family Farms Bakery Trust Bank 11011807401
- Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11011807501
- Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank 11211661201
- Kanilai Fashion Shop Trust Bank 11041260601
- Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank 11011353801
- Kanilai International Festival/
Tribute to Michael Jackson Trust Bank 11011733601
- Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic Trust Bank 11041197401
DOLLAR ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- KGI International (Main) Trust Bank 12011807802
EURO ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Group International (Main) Trust Bank 12011807803
ACCOUNT WITH GUARANTEE TRUST BANK
DALASI ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Family Farms (Ram Sales) Guarantee Trust Bank 216-852126-110
- Kanilai Group Investment International Guarantee Trust Bank 1095926/1/1/0
DOLLAR ACCOUNT
- Kanilai Group Investment International Guarantee Trust Bank 109592-6/2/1/0
ACCOUNT WITH ZENITH BANK
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- KGI International Zenith Bank 6010100755
- KGI International Ops Zenith Bank 6010101573
- KGI KR Account Zenith Bank 6010200156
- KGI International (Futurelec) Zenith Bank 6010200210
- KGI International (Japanese Rice) Zenith Bank 6010200962
- KGI Japanese Rice Zenith Bank 6010103266
- KGI Boutique Account Zenith Bank 6010101816
- KGI Boutique Account Zenith Bank 6010201039
- KGI Meat Processing Plant Zenith Bank 6010107814
ACCOUNTS RELATED TO THE FORMER PRESIDENT (USD)
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- KGI International (Futurelec) Zenith Bank 4070200908
ACCOUNTS WITH FBN BANK
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Group Investment FBN 203203000007219
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Group Investment FBN 0020014903408601
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Group Investment FBN 0021014903406801
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Kanilai Group Investment FBN 0021014903406802
POLITICAL ACCOUNTS
DALASI ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- APRC Travel Account Trust Bank 120
- July 22 Book Account Trust Bank 110111418001
- July 22 Anniversary Celebration Marathon Trust Bank 853285/5/1/1/0
- APRC Fundraising Committee Trust Bank 202/150502/1/1/0
- Mobilisation Account Trust Bank 202/154675/1/1/0
- APRC Fundraising Committee Trust Bank Gambia National Petroleum Company
- APRC Youth Account Trust Bank 216/853464/1/1/0
DOLLAR ACCOUNT
SN ACCOUNT NAME BANK ACCOUNT NO
- Mobilisation Account Trust Bank 202/154675/2/1/0