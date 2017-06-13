Gambia: Breaking News: Justice A.S. Ceesay Of The High Court Granted Gov’t’s Request To Freeze Jammeh’s Assets!

IN THE SUPERIOR COURTS OF THE GAMBIA IN THE HIGH COURT OF THE GAMBIA SUIT NO. HC/168/17/MF/056/F1 BETWEEN: THE ATTORNEY GENERAL……………APPLICANT AND ALH. YAHYA A.J.J. JAMMEH………RESPONDENT Monday the 22nd day of May 2017 Before Hon. Mrs Justice A.S. CEESAY Case called Parties: Applicant’s representative – Absent Appearances: Binga D. Esq...

IN THE SUPERIOR COURTS OF THE GAMBIA

IN THE HIGH COURT OF THE GAMBIA

SUIT NO. HC/168/17/MF/056/F1

BETWEEN:

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL……………APPLICANT

AND

ALH. YAHYA A.J.J. JAMMEH………RESPONDENT

Monday the 22nd day of May 2017

Before Hon. Mrs Justice A.S. CEESAY

Case called

Parties:

Applicant’s representative – Absent

Appearances:

Binga D. Esq for Applicant – Present

ORDER

UPON HEARING Binga D Esq of  Counsel on behalf of the Applicant Attorney General;

AND UPON reading the affidavit of Amie Fadera, Litigation Clerk at the Applicant’s Chambers sworn to on the 18th day of May 2017, I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for making the order;

ACCORDINGLY, IT IS ORDERED AND DIRECTED pursuant to Section 51(3) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Terrorism Act, 2012 (the Act as follows:

  1. That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates or otherwise howsoever from disposing off or dealing with all moveable and immoveable properties held by or in the possession or control of the Respondent, agents, associates and family members as listed in the annexure marked ‘1’ attached to this order pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General into the alleged criminal conduct of the Respondent.
  2. That the custody and control of all moveable and immoveable properties held by or in control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever as listed in the annexure marked ‘1’ attached to this order be and is hereby granted to the Registrar General.
  3. That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever from disposing off ordealing with all livestock and other animals held by or in possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
  4. That all livestock held by or in possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever be and are hereby seized pursuant to this order and are to be kept under the custody and control of Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GMLA), pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
  5. That all Wildlife and other animals held by or in the possession or control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever be kept and are hereby seized pursuant to this order and are to be kept under the custody and control of the Gambia Wildlife Services, pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
  6. That all banks and financial institutions within the Republic of The Gambia be and are hereby directed to freeze or place a monetary hold on all bank accounts and treasury bills belonging to the Respondent and companies associated with him as listed in the annexure marked ‘2’ attached to this order pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
  7. That the Respondent be and an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining him, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever from disposing off or dealing with all the companies owned by or under the control of the Respondent, his servants, agents, associates and family members or otherwise howsoever pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
  8. That Augustus Prom, a firm of certified chartered accountants registered in The Gambia be and are hereby appointed Receiver and consequently the custody and control be and is hereby granted to them of all the companies listed in the annexure marked ‘3’ attached to this order for the proper administration thereof; pending the conclusion of the investigation initiated by the Attorney General.
  9. That it is ordered pursuant to Section 51(5)(a) of the Act that the power granted under ‘8’ above to Augustus Prom, a firm of certified chartered accountants registered in The Gambia shall include the power in the case of perishable or rapidly depreciating property, to sell that property including stocks and bonds.
  10. That pursuant to Section 51(6)(a) of the Act is ordered that provision for reasonable living expenses of the Respondent including his dependents be paid out of the monies now standing to his credit in his personal account held at Trust Bank Limited numbered 11212210701 pending the investigation initiated by the Attorney General such amount not to exceed the sum of D200,000.00 per month.
  11. That pursuant to Section 51(6)(b) of the Act it is ordered that provision for the payment out of monies now standing to the credit of the Respondent in any one of his personal accounts and frozen pursuant to this order, be availed to him for reasonable expenses in defending any criminal charge or proceedings under the Act. Such expenses are to be enumerated in the form of a bill of costs to be taxed by the Master and Registrar of the High Court.
  12. That this order shall subsist for a period of 180 days unless sooner discharged or varied by order of this Honourable Court.
  13. That the Respondent is at liberty to apply to this Court to discharge or vary this order upon giving seven days notice to the Applicant.
  14. That a copy of this order be served on the Respondent forthwith.
  15. That the costs of this application be reserved.

This matter is accordingly adjourned to Monday the 27th of November 2017 at 11.00am for hearing.

……………………………………………………..

HON. MRS JUSTICE A. SAHO-CEESAY

JUDGE

DATE: 22nd day of May 2017

ISSUED AT BANJUL UNDER THE SEAL OF THE COURT AND THE HAND OF PRESIDING JUDGE ON THE 22nd DAY OF MAY 2017.

………………..

REGISTRAR

LANDS OWN  BY YAHYA JAMMEH

SERIAL REGISTRATION NO SITUATED

  1. P18/2003                         SANTANGBA FONI
  2. P19/2003                         KANILAI VILLAGE
  3. P11/2007                         BARRA
  4. P30/2007                         NDEMBAN, FONI BREFET
  5. P31/2007                         NYAGIT
  6. P12/2008                         BARRA 
  7. P12/2008                         ESSAU 
  8. P15/2008                         MAYAMBA
  9. P14/2008                         ESSAU
  10. P16/2008                    ESSAU 
  11. P17/2008                    BANGALI 
  12. P18/2008                    SAMI
  13. P19/2008                    ESSAU 
  14. P20/2008                    BARRA 
  15. P25/2008                    ELEPHANT ISLAND, JASSONG VILLAGE
  16. P26/2008                    DOG ISLAND, SITANUNKU 
  17. P29/2008                    ESSAU
  18. P44/2008                    BARRA, GINACK ISLAND 
  19. P1/2009                      JANJANBUREH 
  20. P2/2009                      BALANGHAR 
  21. P3/2009                      KAUR
  22. P4/2009                      BALANGHAR
  23. P25/2009                    ESSAU
  24. P9/2010                                      KANUMA (GINACK)
  25. P27/2010                    DUWASU
  26. P9/2013                      BASSE
  27. P10/2013                    SOTUMA
  28. P11/2013 BASSE SANTOSU
  29. P17/2013 KAUR, LOWER SALOUM
  30. P22/2013 BALANFOR, FONI BINTANG DISTRICT
  31. P23/2013           BALANGFOR, FONI BINTANG
  32. P24/2013 CHAMEN
  33. P25/2013 KAMPASSA, FONI
  34. P31/2013 KALLIMU, FONI
  35. P32/2013 BUJINGA
  36. P14/2014 BARRA, GINACK ISLAND
  37. P30/2014 BANA TENDA, JIMARA DISTRICT
  38. P31/2014 JARGA JARREH, SANDU DISTRICT
  39. P32/2014 CHANGALLY, SANDU DISTRICT
  40. P33/2014 FATOTO
  41. P34/2014 BASSE SANTOSU & DAMPHA FULADU EAST                                                  DISTRICT
  42. P35/2014 PASAMAS, WULLI EAST DISTRICT
  43. P42/2014 BANA TENDA, JIMARA
  44. P8/2015 WASSU, NIANI
  45. P9/2015 PALLANG MANDIKA
  46. P10/2015 PALLANG MANDIKA
  47. P11/2015 BALLANGHAR KERR NDARE
  48. P12/2015 KUNTAUR FULA KUNDA
  49. P13/2015 BATIHAI LOWER SALOUM
  50. P14/2015 PACHARR LOWER FULADOU
  51. P15/2015                    KUNDANG, NIANI DISTRICT
  52. P16/2015 NYAMINA DANKUNKU, NIANI
  53. P17/2015 KERR ISAB, LOWER SALOUM
  54. P18/2015 SINCHU JENNUNG, NIANI
  55. P31/2015 DANKUKU, NYAMINA
  56. P32/2015 DANKUKU
  57. P33/2015 DANKUKU
  58. P34/2015 ELEPHANT ISLAND, JARRA EAST
  59. P35/2015 JARENG, NAIMINA EAST
  60. P36/2015 SAPU, LOWER FULADU
  61. P37/2015 JANJANGBUREH
  62. P44/2015 SITAFARM, FONI BINTANG DISTRICT
  63. P45/2015 BINTANG KATAKORE
  64. P46/2015 […]LALOISLAND, FONI BINTANG
  65. P47/2015           BANTENDING KAYARA FARM, FONI BINTANG
  66. P48/2015 KIANG PARK, GISSAY MANDUAR
  67. P49/2015 BANTANG JIFONNI & KALANG FARM, FONI BONDALI
  68. P68/2015 KAW KAW ISLAND, FONI BINTANG
  69. P51/2015 BINTANG LEWOTO
  70. P52/2015 BINTANG ISLAND
  71. P53/2015 DOBONG, KANFENDA
  72. P54/2015 BUROCK, FONI KANSALA
  73. P55/2015 NGIFFI FARM, FONI KANSALA
  74. P56/2015 KANILAI CASHEW GARDEN, FONI KANSALA
  75. P57/2015 KANILAI NONE GARDEN
  76. P58/2015 KANILAI ANIMAL PARK
  77. P59/2015 BUNUBORR PARK, FONI KANSALA
  78. P60/2015 BURONG BABTASU-SANTANBA
  79. P61/2015 KAYABORR, JIFONNI
  80. P62/2015 ALLA KUNDA PARK, FONI BONDALI
  81. P63/2015 KASEL KUNDA FARM, UPPER FULADOU
  82. P64/2015 SANKULAY KUNDA FARM
  83. P65/2015 NGOBEN FULA KUNDA FARM
  84. P66/2015 KANILAI CASHEW GARDEN
  85. P67/2015 TINTIBA FARM, FONI KANSALA
  86. P68/2015                     KANILAI AIRPORT PARK
  87. P69/2015 DOBONG RESIDENT, FONI KANSALA
  88. P70/2015 BUGINGA FARM, KANSALA
  89. P71/2015 SANTANBA PARK, KANSALA
  90. P72/2015 BULANGORR ISLAND, BINTANG
  91. P73/2015 BULANGORR LAWOOTO
  92. P74/2015 BULANGORR ISLAND
  93. P75/2015 JOMO KUNDA & JONTER FARM, FONI  KANSALA
  94. PK145/1987 805/2014 VOL 77 KD KANILAI FAMILY FARMS LTD
  95. 882/2014 VOL 77 KD 133/2009     KANILAI GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD
  96. 295/2015 VOL 78 CD                  60 HAGAN STREET, BANJUL, KANILAI

      FAMILY FARMS LTD

  1. 324/2015 VOL 78 KD K235/1981        KANILAI FAMILY FARMS LTD
  2. K318/2008            TANJI, KOMBO SOUTH
  3. K67/2009                     MILE 7
  4. K68/2009 BRUFUT
  5. K353/2009 FAJARA WATER TANK
  6. K354/2009 KOLOLI KSMD
  7. K355/2009                            KOTU POINT KSMD
  8. K356/2009                            BUSUMBALA
  9. K398/2010 COASTAL LAYOUT
  10. K399/2010 NEW YUNDUM
  11. K400/2010 NEW YUNDUM

Serial No. Lessee  Situated

K173/12              Kanilai Family Farms         Tujereng K/S area 89.63 hectares

K174/12              Kanilai Family Farms         Mile 2, Banjul area 5,750 sq metres

K175/12              Kanilai Family Farms         Banjul area 62.67 hectares

K176/12              Kanilai Family Farms         Bijilo 17.70 hectares

K177/12              Kanilai Family Farms         Tallinding KSMD area 16.07 hectares

K178/12              Yahya Jammeh           Tujereng K/South area 38.17 hectares

K179/12              Yahya Jammeh           Sifoe K/South area 38.17 hectares

K180/12              Yahya Jammeh           Tanji K/South area 34.73 hectares

K181/12              Kanilai Family Farms         Cape Point KSMD area 11.90 hectares

K215/13              Kanilai Family Farms         Sanneh Mentereng Brufut area 7.65 hectares

K216/13              Kanilai Family Farms         Sanneh Mentereng Brufut area 11.57 hectares

K217/13              Kanilai Family Farms         Hawba (Sanyang)area 42.92 hectares

K293/13              Kanilai Family Farms         Gunjur (Kajabang) area, 52.60 hectares

K370/15              Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie

  Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh        KartongTouray  Kombo South District area  10.60 hectares

K371/15     Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh        Sambouya Madikuly  Kombo South District are 34.05 hectares

K372/15      Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh     Gunjur Madina Salam Kombo South District area 34.70 hectares

K373/15        Yahya Jammeh        Gunjur Madina Salam         Kombo South District area 35.64                                                                hectares

K374/15          Yahya Jammeh      Sifoe Garden Extension       Kombo South District area 192.57                                                             hectares

K375/15          Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh  Kartong Folonto Farm Kombo South District area  277.57 hectares

K376/15          Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh            Darsilameh Farm, Kombo                                                                        Central District area 246.82                                                                           hectares

K377/15            Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh          Kartong Jabaring  Kombo                                                                            South District area 12.35                                                                             hectares

K378/15            Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh          Brufut Town Kombo North                                                                        area 11.84 hectares

K379/15           Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh         Sifoe Village Kombo South area                                                                452.83 hectares

K380/15        Sheikh Prof Dr. Alhagie Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh    Brufut village Kombo                                                                          North area 7.76 hectares

ACCOUNT CONTROL BY YAHYA JAMMEH     ACCOUNT NO

SN  Account Name           Bank

  1. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank                  11212576101(savings)
  2. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank                  11212210701 (savings)
  3. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank                  11002037701 (current)
  4. Yahya Jammeh Trust Bank                  12010694701 (dollar)
  5. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank         201-116793-110(current)
  6. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank        201-116793-210(dollar)
  7. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank       201-116793-46-1-0 (Euro)
  8. Yahya Jammeh Guarantee Trust Bank         201-116793-1-10 (Pound)

PROJECTS AND SCHOOL ACCOUNTS OPERATED AND  CONTROLLED BY THE FORMER PRESIDENT 

Kanilai Institute of Technology fixed deposit Account

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Institute of Technology Trust Bank         11680297401

MRI Presidential Project

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. MRI Presidential Project Trust Bank         11280412101

National Security Projects Dalasi Account

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. National Security Project Trust Bank         11212532101

National Security Project Dollar Account

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. National Security Project Trust Bank         12012532102

TAX AND REVENUE ACCOUNT LINKED AND CONTROLLED BY FORMER PRESIDENT

The Tax Recovery Account and PAC/PEC Task Force Account were opened in Trust Bank

SN  ACCOUNT NAME              BANK ACCOUNT     NO

  1. Tax Recovery Account Trust Bank 10012838501
  2. PAC PEC Task Force Trust Bank  10012838501

SN  ACCOUNT NAME              BANK ACCOUNT     NO

  1. PAC PEC Tax Force Trust Bank                  11212627201

Gambia Revenue Recovery Account

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                      BANK                      ACCOUNT NO

  1. Gambia Revenue Recovery Account     Gurantee Trust Bank          202/154961/1/1/0

Alhamdullilah Petroleum and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Dalasi Account

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                      BANK                        ACCOUNT NO

  1. Alhamdullilah Petrol and Mineral Guarantee Trust Bank 209/503113/1/1/0 

Alhamdullilah Petroleum and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Dollar Account

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                              BANK                    ACCOUNT NO

  1. Alhamdullilah Petrol and Mineral Co. Ltd (APAM) Guarantee Trust Bank 503113-3/1/1/0

FOUNDATION ACCOUNTS AND OTHER CHARITY ACCOUNTS LINKED AND CONTROLLED BY FORMER PRESIDENT

DALASIS ACCOUNT

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                              BANK                ACCOUNT NO

  1. Jammeh Foundation For Peace Trust Bank         11211775401    
  2. Operation Save the Children Trust Bank         11013037901
  3. President Empowerment of Girls Education Trust Bank         10009826601
  4. Hosp. for treatment of HIV Aids and Asthma Trust Bank         11011185701
  5. Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic Trust Bank         11041197401
  6. President Women Empowerment Trust Bank         11211755601
  7. Hosp. for treatment of HIV Aids Trust Bank         11211185703
  8. President’s Treatment Programme Trust Bank         11211755801

DOLLAR ACOUNT

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                              BANK                ACCOUNT NO

  1. Treatment of HIV Aids Asthma and Diabetics.

     President Empowerment   of Girls Education             Trust Bank      12011185702

  1. Dr. Alh. Yahya Jammeh Foundation Trust Bank 1070193052
  2. Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank       12011567402
  3. Higher Education Support Account Trust Bank        1211567403

 

ACCOUNT WITH GTBANK

DALASI ACCOUNT

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                      BANK                        ACCOUNT NO

  1. Operation Save the Children Foundation        Guarantee Trust Bank           216/852479/1/1/0
  2. Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung

     savings sub 1                                       Guarantee Trust Bank           203/201207/1/59/1

  1. PEGEP Guarantee Trust Bank                 204/252670/1/1/0
  2. Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung Guarantee Trust Bank 203/201207/1/1/0
  3. JFP Staff Welfare Association Guarantee Trust Bank 210/550370/1/1/0
  4. Jammeh Foundation Hospital Bundung

    Saving Account Guarantee                Trust Bank                  203/201207/1/59/0

  1. President Jammeh Foundation for Peace

   (saving) Guarantee                     Trust Bank                  203/204362/1/1/0

  1. President Jammeh Foundation for Peace Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/1/1/0
  2. JFP& PEGEP Operation Guarantee Trust Bank           216/852111/1/1/0
  3. JFP Staff Welfare Association

   – Saving Guarantee                     Trust Bank                  210/550370/59/0

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                      BANK                        ACCOUNT NO

  1. Operation Save the Children Foundation         Guarantee Trust Bank           216-85247-110
  2. President Jammeh Foundation for Peace Guarantee Trust Bank 203/204362/2/1/0
  3. JFP & PEGEP Operations Guarantee Trust Bank                   216/852111/2/1/0
  4. JFP & PEGEP Operation Guarantee Trust Bank                   216/852111/2/1/0

ACCOUNT WITH SKYE BANK GAMBIA LIMITED

DALASIS ACCOUNTS

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                              BANK                ACCOUNT NO

  1. President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Skye Bank        1011770046030
  2. President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Al Walli Skye Bank      1011770044556
  3. President Yahya Jammeh Foundation Skye Bank          101177005189

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                              BANK                ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Family Farms                           Trust Bank         1121143501 
  2. Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank         11007736201
  3. Kanilai Family Farms                           Trust Bank         11008163601
  4. Kanilai Family Farms Cement             Trust Bank         11011512102
  5. Kanilai Family Farms Garage              Trust Bank         11062757601
  6. Kanilai Family Farms Farato/Kanilai          Trust Bank         11011799401
  7. Kanilai Family Farms GLMA              Trust Bank         11011799301
  8. Kanilai Family Farms                         Trust Bank         11211661201
  9. Kanilai Family Farms Sugar Book               Trust Bank         11212631501
  10. Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank         11212352201
  11. Kanilai Family Farms Workshop                   Trust Bank           11011529301
  12. KGI International General Merchandise      Trust Bank           11011807901
  13. Kanilai Family Farms Logistics           Trust Bank         11011807701
  14. Kanilai Family Farms Butchery Trust Bank         11011807601
  15. Kanilai Family Farms Bakery              Trust Bank         11011807401
  16. Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank         11011807501
  17. Kanilai Family Farms Abattoir Trust Bank         11211661201
  18. Kanilai Fashion Shop Trust Bank         11041260601
  19. Kanilai Family Farms Trust Bank         11011353801
  20. Kanilai International Festival/

        Tribute to Michael Jackson                          Trust Bank         11011733601

  1. Kanilai Alternative Medical Clinic Trust Bank            11041197401

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

SN  ACCOUNT NAME              BANK                                ACCOUNT NO

  1. KGI International (Main) Trust Bank                            12011807802

EURO ACCOUNT

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                      BANK                        ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Group International (Main) Trust Bank 12011807803

 

 

ACCOUNT WITH GUARANTEE TRUST BANK

DALASI ACCOUNT

SN  ACCOUNT NAME                      BANK                        ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Family Farms (Ram Sales)           Guarantee Trust Bank        216-852126-110
  2. Kanilai Group Investment International Guarantee Trust Bank 1095926/1/1/0

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

  1. Kanilai Group Investment International Guarantee Trust Bank       109592-6/2/1/0

ACCOUNT WITH ZENITH BANK

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. KGI International           Zenith Bank       6010100755
  2. KGI International Ops Zenith Bank       6010101573
  3. KGI KR Account Zenith Bank       6010200156
  4. KGI International (Futurelec) Zenith Bank       6010200210
  5. KGI International (Japanese Rice) Zenith Bank          6010200962
  6. KGI Japanese Rice Zenith Bank       6010103266
  7. KGI Boutique Account Zenith Bank       6010101816
  8. KGI Boutique Account Zenith Bank       6010201039
  9. KGI Meat Processing Plant Zenith Bank       6010107814

ACCOUNTS RELATED TO THE FORMER PRESIDENT (USD)

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. KGI International (Futurelec)          Zenith Bank      4070200908

ACCOUNTS WITH FBN BANK

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Group Investment            FBN           203203000007219

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Group Investment FBN           0020014903408601

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Group Investment FBN 0021014903406801

SN  ACCOUNT NAME             BANK               ACCOUNT NO

  1. Kanilai Group Investment FBN           0021014903406802

POLITICAL ACCOUNTS

DALASI ACCOUNT

SN     ACCOUNT NAME                    BANK                ACCOUNT NO

  1. APRC Travel Account                 Trust Bank         120
  2. July 22 Book Account                 Trust Bank         110111418001
  3. July 22 Anniversary Celebration Marathon Trust Bank 853285/5/1/1/0
  4. APRC Fundraising Committee Trust Bank         202/150502/1/1/0
  5. Mobilisation Account Trust Bank         202/154675/1/1/0
  6. APRC Fundraising Committee Trust Bank   Gambia National Petroleum Company
  1. APRC Youth Account                      Trust Bank         216/853464/1/1/0

DOLLAR ACCOUNT

SN    ACCOUNT NAME     BANK         ACCOUNT NO

  1. Mobilisation Account Trust Bank      202/154675/2/1/0
Views: 895

I like this article

I did not like this

In this article