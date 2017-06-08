Gambia: Breaking News: Leaks: Showdown At The SIS; As SIS Legal Adviser Badjie Takes Issue With DG Sowe!

It is now clear that there is a rift within the hierarchy of Gambia’s State Intelligence Services (SIS). The Freedom Newspaper is in possession of a petition document written against the SIS DG Ousman Sowe, addressed to President Adama Barrow by Bubacarr AMO Badjie, the legal adviser to the intelligence outfit. The petition contained disturbing allegations, which we will publish in coming hours. Stay tuned.

Below is some of the documents obtained by the Freedom Newspaper from reliable sources. Please read on. The other documents will be published in our subsequent publication. Stay tuned.