Gambia: Breaking News: Lt. Gen. Masaneh Kinteh Is Gambia’s Army Chief Of Defense Staff; Ousman Badjie Out!

Lt. General Masaneh Kinteh, who was recently appointed security aide to president Adama Barrow, has been hired as Gambia’s Army Chief of Defense Staff, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. Mr. Kinteh, replaces Gen. Ousman Badjie, who was redeployed to the Foreign Ministry over the weekend. Mr. Badjie is yet to be told under what capacity he is going to serve at the Foreign Ministry.

Mr. Masaneh Kineh, Gambia’s former Ambassador to Cuba, is going to take over the command of the armed forces today from Gen. Ousman Badjie. Mr. Kinteh is a career Gambian army officer. He has received military training both domestic and overseas. He was one of the few elite officers, the former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh, had maintained in the army, until his premature retirement and subsequent redeployment to the Foreign Service.

On Friday, President Adama Barrow’s government fired five army officers. Among the dismissed officers include Gen. Musa Savage, Gen. Sowe, Gen. MA Bah, and Gen. Sillah Kujabi. EX CDS Ousman Badjie told the Freedom Newspaper in an interview that he was never fired but redeployed to the Foreign Ministry.

In the meantime, the Freedom Newspaper, has gathered that the likes of Alahgie Martine, a former close aide of dictator Yahya Jammeh, has been recalled to serve in the armed forces. Some exiled former officers have also been contacted by Gen. Kinteh to return home and help shape the future of the army.

Among those recalled is one Sorrie Jadama, a former army instructor, GAF sources said. Mr. Jadama is a native of Niamina Sambang. He was implicated in the November, 11 abortive coup. He has since been living in the US. Jadama was a British trained Non-Commissioned Army Instructor. He was onetime stationed at the Farafenni army barracks.

GAF sources also said the majority of the State Guard soldiers have been transferred to either Farafenni, or Yundum. Some of the soldiers and officers are yet to report to their place of posting. They are sitting home with rage, sources intimated.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai