Gambia: Breaking News: NIA Deputy Director Fired

NIA Deputy Director General Lees Gomez, has been dismissed, the Freedom Newspaper can report. Mr. Gomez, got fired yesterday. He is yet to be replaced.

Yankuba Badjie, the NIA DG, has been quoted as saying that Mr. Gomez, is among some of the disloyal officers undermining the government. He was beating his chest saying all disloyal intel officers would be purged. A lot of information has been leaking, Badjie said.

Lees Gomez, was among one of the rogue agents at the NIA. He has been complicit to so many crimes perpetrated by the Gambian state.

Mr. Gomez’s Utility and official vehicles have been repossessed and parked at the NIA headquarters in Banjul. This is the latest information coming from Banjul.

When contacted for comment, Lees Gomez said: ” I am sorry… I cannot talk to you my brother.” He then remained on the phone for a minute without talking to me. Mr. Gomez was somehow speechless. I then hung up the phone on him.