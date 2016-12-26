Gambia: Breaking News: NIA Officer Ebrima Badjie And Kebba Jasseh Assigned To Mount Surveillance On President Elect Barrow

President elect Adama Barrow, and his Transition Team have been under the radar of the brutal National Intelligence Agency for surveillance, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. A team of NIA operatives have been assigned to monitor the movements and activities of President elect Adama Barrow. It’s a covert operation approved by the outgoing dictator Yahya Jammeh. Mr. Barrow, and his team should be aware of their surroundings now towards inauguration day.

The NIA surveillance team attached to President elect Barrow, have been divided into two units: Ebrima Badjie, a senior Intel officer, is commanding the four men unit of surveillance officers. Kebba Jasseh, another senior member of the Agency, is also heading another four men unit.

One of the surveillance team has been stationed outside Barrow’s residence. Their job is to infiltrate and monitor Barrow’s daily activities and movements.

The other unit, has been tasked with monitoring Barrow’s motorcade. Both surveillance team have been allocated double cabin pickup trucks by Jammeh.

We are compiling the names of the other NIA agents working with Ebrima Badjie, and Kebba Jasseh. We will publish their names in due course.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of police, has issued a statement asking people interested in using convoys to apply for police permit. The goal is to prevent President elect Barrow and his team from driving around town.

In annother development, Staff Sergeant Samba Jawo, and Staff Sergeant Jahateh are still detained at the NIA gutter cell Bambandingka. The men were arrested recently.

Bakary Fatty, a GRTS, agricultural reporter is also detained at Bambadinka. Mr. Fatty, was given D50,000 and a double cabin truck by Jammeh prior to his arrest.

Businessman Abdou Njie, who was detained since October, is languishing at Bambadinka together with former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sarjo Jallow. Momodou Sabally, the former GRTS MD, has been moved to the mile two prison.

Omar Malleh Jabang, the guy, who used to be in charge of Jammeh’s sand mining in Kartong, is also detained. Mr. Jabang, recently got arrested after dictator Jammeh received information that he was campaigning for the former Independent Candidate Isatou Touray. Mr. Jabang, has been held at the seized home of Fatou Nickle Touray, in Brusubi.

Written By Pa Nderry MBai

