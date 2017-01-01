Gambia: Breaking News: NIA Threatens To Arrest Nyang Njie And Co For Spearheading “Gambia Has Decided” Campaign

Building The New Gambia

STOP THE NIA! THEY WANT TO ARREST #GAMBIAHASDECIDED.

Gambians, I hereby report to you that the NIA has threatened to arrest the #GambiaHasDecided campaign crew and sympathizers.

We must not allow this to happen. We must not allow our freedom to be reversed by criminals under the cover of the NIA. Put on your #GambiaHasDeceided T-shirts and carry your flags because the Gambia has decided. The Gambia has decided and no force on earth can stop that. All Gambians at home and abroad must stand up strong and determined that we will not allow our hard-won freedom to be destroyed or reversed.

Let us stand with the gallant men and women of the #GambiaHasDecided: Raffie Diab, Sal, Nyang Njie, Jama Jack, and all the rest.

I hereby report this matter to the Outgoing Pres. Yaya Jammeh to protect the rights and lives of these citizens as per Section 6, Section 17, Section 25, Section 26 and Section 61(2) of our Constitution.

I hereby give this notice to the Speaker of the National Assembly Abdoulie Bojang to protect the rights and lives of these citizens as per Section 6, Section 17, Section 25 and Section 26 of our Constitution.

I hereby give notice to the Chief Justice Emmanuel Fagbele to protect the rights and lives of these citizens as per Section 6, Section 17, Section 25 and Section 26 of our Constitution.

I hereby inform the Inspector General of Police Yankuba Sonko to protect the rights and live of these citizens as per Section 6, Section 17, Section 25 and Section 26 of our constitution

I hereby give notice to President-elect Adama Barrow to protect the rights and lives of these citizens as per Section 6, Section 17, Section 25 and Section 26 of our Constitution.

I hereby give notice to all Gambians to protect the rights and lives of these citizens as per Section 6, Section 17, Section 25 and Section 26 of our Constitution.

I hereby give notice to all civil society organizations, trade unions and the media to protect the rights and lives of these citizens as per Section 6, Section 17, Section 25 and Section 26 of our Constitution.

I hereby give notice to ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and to the Governments of Senegal, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Ghana, US and UK as well as to Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Pan-African Lawyers Union, West African Civil Society Forum and indeed to all international organizations to protect the rights and lives of these citizens as per the international instruments that the Gambia has ratified in fulfillment of its obligations.

I call on all Gambians to display all images and sounds and materials of #GambiaHasDecided at all times and places because it is your fundamental right to do so as per Section 1(2), Section 6, Section 25 and Section 26 of our Constitution.

Get up. Stand up. For your Rights.

……………………………………………..

Madi Jobarteh

Skype: madi.jobarteh

Twitter: @jobartehmadi

LinkedIn: Madi Jobarteh

Phone: +220 9995093