Gambia: Breaking News: Ousainou Darboe Appointed Minister Of Foreign Affairs; UDP’S Amadou Sanneh Finance; Mai Fatty, Interior; Isatou Trade!

A leaked cabinet pick info has revealed that the leader of Gambia’s main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP’) Ousainou Darboe, has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Darboe, who has a pending criminal case before the High Court, is president Adama Barrow’s Foreign Affairs Minister. Mr. Darboe’s appointment is going to be made public latest on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the story.

President Barrow, has the prerogative to pardon Darboe, and all the felons lined up to be hired in his new government. But legally, such pardoning can only take place if a request is made through the superior court for the trail of Darboe and co to be discontinued.

Also appointed is Amadou Sanneh, the jailed former UDP National Treasurer. Mr. Sanneh, who is yet to be released from prison custody, has been named as president Barrow’s Finance and Economic Affairs pick. Sanneh, too had a criminal conviction on his belt. He is due to be officially pardoned by the new president.

The Gambia Moral Party Leader Mai Fatty, has been appointed Interior Minister. Mr. Fatty, has been tasked to be in charge of the country’s internal security.

Gender Activist Isatou Jarra Touray, has been named as president Barrow’s Trade Minister.

Henry Gomez, is the new Youths and sports Minister.

Hamat Bah, of the opposing NRP is the new Minister of Tourism.

Omar Amadou Jallow, of the PPP, is the new Minister of Agriculture.

Ba Tambadou, a former UN International Court prosecutor, and Human Rights lawyer has been appointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice.