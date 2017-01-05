Gambia: Breaking News: Over 1,733 Army Uniforms Issued To Arriving Rebels; Security Chiefs To Tour The Country On Thursday

Gambia’s defiant dictator Yahya Jammeh, is currently housing rebels from the Southern Province of Casamance, and elsewhere across the West African sub-region in preparation for a possible military showdown with the proposed ECOWAS force recently formed to help unseat him from power, following Jammeh’s refusal to respect the wishes and aspirations of The Gambian people in electing Adama Barrow, a Real Estate Developer, as the country’s President, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The rebels have been deployed in various security facilities across the country, especially at the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) base in Kanifing. They have been issued with army uniforms, combat gears, and weapons.

General Saul Badjie, the Commander of the Republic Guards, and also a close confidant of dictator Jammeh, yesterday distributed over 1,733 uniforms to the arriving rebels, whose presence is being treated as a secret here in Banjul. Some of the rebels can barely speak, or write English. They speak French, and other local West African dialects different from the ones spoken in The Gambia. Their mission is to help keep Yahya Jammeh in power, and to also to suppress any military intervention coming from ECOWAS, sources said.

A top security chief close to The Gambian dictator told the Freedom Newspaper that Mr. Jammeh is determined to wage a war in this country before his inevitable fall. Jammeh, said our source, has assembled mercenaries from former ravaged West African nations—mainly from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Mali, and in the Southern Province of Casamance.

“Jammeh is not going to vacate the Presidency without a bloodshed. All indications suggest that he is ready for war. The rebels are here. The endgame for Jammeh is going to be bloody. He has nowhere to go. He wants to commit genocide before the end of his rule. General Saul Badjie distributed the uniforms to the arriving rebels. They are here,” said our source at the State House.

Meanwhile, Yahya Jammeh, has issued brand new cars to his assassin team members. Almost every jungullar, has been issued with a new car, said our source.

In another development, a delegation of security chiefs headed by Interior Minister MA Bah, are expected to leave Banjul, on Thursday to tour the country. Among the delegation includes: IGP Yankuba Sonko, Deputy DIG Modou Sowe, Landing Bojang, Commissioner of police operations, and NIA DG Yankuba Badjie.

The security chiefs have been tasked by Jammeh to prevail on the local chiefs, and Regional Governors to encourage communities to attend Jammeh’s “inauguration” scheduled for January 19th. Jammeh emerges as the looser of the December, 1st Presidential elections, but he is still determined to hijack Adama Barrow’s electoral victory.

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai

Email: panderrymbai@gmail.com

Tel: 919-749-6319