Gambia: Breaking News: Police Questioned And Released Journalist Sanna Camara Over Leak Documents!

Point Newspaper reporter Sanna Camara, was invited for questioning by the police to shed light on the leaked petition document authored by lawyer Baboucarr Badjie, the State Intelligence Services (SIS) Legal Adviser, addressed to president Adama Barrow, and was published by the Freedom Newspaper. Mr. Camara had quoted the document in a Point Newspaper publication, but without publishing the hard document. Police at the Kairaba station wanted to know if Mr. Camara had knowledge about the leaked document.

“Even Sanna Camara too was invited for questioning. He was asked about his alleged role in leaking the petition to the Freedom Newspaper. Mr. Camara has denied having knowledge or playing any role in the said leak. He was questioned and released by the police on Saturday,” said our source.

Mr. Camara could not be reached for comment. He recently returned to the Gambia after living in exile in neighboring Senegal. He used to work for the defunct Independent Newspaper as a reporter.

The petition in question was copied to the Bar Association and president Adama Barrow. The petitioner Mr. Badjie made a wide range of allegations ranging from nepotism, abdication of duties, favoritism, and corruption against the SIS DG Ousman Sowe. The allegations were contained in a petition Badjie addressed to president Barrow.