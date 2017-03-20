Gambia: Breaking News: President Barrow Earns D200,000.00 Monthly Salary!

The monthly salary of Gambia’s new president Adama Barrow, is D200,000.00 dalasi, sources close to the president’s office have intimated. The D200,000.00 dalasi salary excludes Barrow’s clothing allowance, food, his family’s up keeping, and per diem allowance if he travels outside the country.

Central Bank of The Gambia sources have also confirmed president Barrow’s monthly salary, which Bank officials say is D200,0000.00 dalasi. The Bank officials also intimated that an order was recently given for the state to assume its responsibility by paying for Barrow’s clothing allowance.

“The president’s clothing allowance is nothing less than D 1 million dalasi. Mr. Barrow was using his own money to buy clothes, when he newly ascended to the presidency. But now the state, has assumed the responsibility of clothing him, clothing his family, and loved ones,” said our source.

The president’s salary should not be a secret under normal democratic dispensation. But the former dictator Yahya Jammeh was reluctant to make his monthly salary known to the public.

A source close to the Barrow presidency said: “President Barrow earns D200,000.00 dalasi monthly salary. We do not know how they concluded that he should be paid such an exorbitant salary, but the bottom line is that he earns the figure mentioned. No one can dispute the aforementioned figure.”

Former Gambian president Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara receives D50,000.00 dalasi monthly “retirement allowance” from the state. Former dictator Jammeh allocated the financial benefit to Jawara.

Information Minister Demba Ali Jawo, could not be reached for comment. President Barrow’s press secretary Amie Bojang Sissoho could also not be reached for comment.

Next, we take a look at the salary of the newly hired Ministers. Stay tuned.