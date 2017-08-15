Gambia: Breaking News: President Barrow’s Sisters Perform Hajj In Mecca!

The two biological sisters of Gambia’s president Adama Barrow, are part of the pilgrims of this year’s Hajj season to Mecca, this medium can reveal. Alimatou Barrow and her sister Korka Barrow are among the pilgrims hosted in Medina. In a Facebook status posting, Alimatou Barrow said: “ This is in Medina; on my way to Marka Alhamdoulia rabilalamina 3times. May God bless you all and bring you all here and God will do that insah Allah.”

The president’s family appeared excited that they are part of this year’s pilgrims to Mecca. Both Alimatou and Korka are performing the Hajj this year.

A source, who reached us said: “Thanks Pa for writing about the starving Gambian pilgrims. Can you check with your sources whether Ousman Jah is responsible for Cabinet members family members, including president Barrow’s sisters, who are currently in Mecca performing Hajj. The president’s sister Alimatou Barrow made a posting on Facebook that they are in Medina, and are on their way to Mecca to perform Hajj.”

Our source also asked us to investigate if president Barrow’s mum was part of the Hajj pilgrims.

” It is normal for president’s siblings and family members to be part of such Hajj delegation. It is not a bad thing to send your family members to perform Hajj especially when you are in Teranga. I am having problem with the report talking about starving pilgrims. Why are these people having issues with food and accommodation while others are not?,” our source asked.