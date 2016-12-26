Gambia: Breaking News: Rogue Soldiers “Loyal” To Outgoing Dictator Jammeh, Are On Rampage; Destroying “Gambia Has Decided” Posters

Rogue Gambian soldiers said to be “loyal” to the outgoing dictator Yahya Jammeh, have embarked on a vigorous mission by going on a rampage–destroying posters labelled “ GAMBIA HAS DECIDED.” Such posters could be seen around the Greater Banjul area and its surrounding localities.

The confused and desperate dictator is still determined to cling onto power, even though he has lost the elections. Jammeh is on a suicidal mood. His own loyalists are privately laughing at him. They have started smelling the coffee that this is a lost battle.

President elect Adama Barrow is the legitimate winner of the December, 1st elections, per the account given by the IEC Chairman Alieu Mamar Njai, during a GRTS national televised address.

The “Gambia has decided” posters campaign have been sponsored by unknown members of the Civil Society. The NIA has since been conducting investigations in an attempt to crackdown on those erecting the posters along the streets.

The International Community is being placed on notice about Jammeh’s latest attempt to silence the supporters of the incoming administration. The dictator cannot believe that he has lost the elections to President elect Barrow. He is employing all sorts of tricks to steal the show. Jammeh is a phony. He needs to be tackled before it is too late!

Written By Pa Nderry M’Bai