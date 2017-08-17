Gambia: Breaking News: Saudi Gov’t Deports Pilgrim “Sponsored” By President Barrow After Been Busted With A Fake Passport!

The Saudi government has deported one of the pilgrims “sponsored” by president Adama Barrow, to perform Hajj in the Holly City of Mecca, the Freedom Newspaper can authoritatively report. Hajja Fofona, who was travelling with president’s Barrow’s sisters Alimatou Barrow and Korka Barrow and others, was deported last night from Saudi to Senegal. She slept in Senegal on Tuesday, before proceeding to Banjul today Wednesday.

Ms. Fofona arrived in Saudi on Thursday, with a fake passport. She is believed to be in her thirties, and was carrying a passport bearing the picture of a 60-year-old woman.

It was during Immigration passport control upon landing, when she got busted by the Saudi Immigration officials. She was told that the picture contained in the passport she possessed was not hers; and she was much younger than the woman whose picture was on the passport.

“ As you may know, president Barrow and others in Cabinet, brought in their families and supporters to perform Hajj in Mecca. Hajja Fofona, is said to be president Barrow’s sister. She flew with the Barrow sisters to Saudi. She has been deported because she was carrying a passport belonging to an old woman. Hajj Fofona left Saudi last night. She arrived in Dakar yesterday. She spent the night in Dakar. She proceeded to Banjul today,” said a Gambia International Airline Official.

Hajja’s deportation was not well received by the Barrow State House. It came as a total surprise to the authorities in Banjul. Notwithstanding, she was deported despite she being part of the president’s Hajj pilgrims. The Saudi’s decision to deport her could not reversed.

Hajj Fofona flew with “Flying Nass airline”, a Saudi based airline owned by one of the Saudi Princes. Gambia International Airline officials were involved in her deportation process. The Gambian Embassy in Saudi were also in the picture.

