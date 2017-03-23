Gambia: Breaking News: Sleeping President: Adama Barrow Pictured Sleeping At Kerr Mama!

Fatigued and politically challenged Adama Barrow, has been pictured sleeping at Kerr Mama Jallow village, in the Nuimis, during a prayer session convened to welcome the touring president, the Freedom Newspaper can reveal. The onetime charismatic, jovial and politically fired up Adama Barrow, is seemingly depressed in this hastily organized tour aimed at giving a face-lift to the aspiring UDP National Assembly candidates ahead of the April polls.

SLEEPING PRESIDENT

A source travelling with Barrow, said the Gambian leader, is not that euphoric this time around compared to the euphoric exuberance he exhibited in the past political campaign, which sent longtime dictator Jammeh packing. Mr. Barrow appeared very fatigued and confused.

“Barrow was apparently pictured sleeping during a prayer session at Kerr Mama Jallow. I personally photographed him. He is not upbeat during this tour,” said our source.

A DEPRESSED LOOKING BARROW

Another source said: “He is very down mentally. This is not the Barrow we used to know during the past presidential campaign. He is touring the country with mixed feelings.”

Mr. Barrow, a former Real Estate Developer, turned president, is presiding over politically polarized country. The transition government he headed, is deeply divided over the issue of approached employed to select National Assembly candidates.

So far, Mr. Barrow’s tour is on a steady pace. Communities have showed up to welcome him. He is using the tour to help his party’s candidates elected in the April elections. Barrow resigned from the UDP, to enable him, to be able to lead the opposition alliance in the past elections. He is an independent president, but his actions doesn’t suggest that, said a critic.