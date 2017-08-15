Gambia: Breaking News: Starving Gambian Pilgrims Sleeping In An Overcrowded Rooms Have Accused Ousman Jah And Co Of Abandoning Them!

Gambian pilgrims in Mecca, are suffering, said Sheriff Omar Hydara, one of the pilgrims hosted in an overcrowded room in Mina. Mr. Hydara said since their arrival in the holly worshiping city, they have been abandoned by their guides and head of the pilgrims Ustass Ousman Jah. Hydara said the pilgrims have been lodged in two separate rooms with each room having six beds; without breakfast and dinner. He accuses Mr. Jah and co of neglecting the pilgrims.

“ My name is Sheriff Omar Hydara. I want the Gambian authorities to know that we have been abandoned by our guides in Mina, Mecca. Ousman Jah and his team have abandoned us here; there is no proper lodging; no decent toilet; twelve people are share one toilet; six people are sharing one bedroom. There are two bedrooms allocated to the pilgrims. There are six beds in each room. We are suffering here,” Mr. Hydara said in video message, he shared on whats-app to alert the Gambian authorities about the plight of the Gambian pilgrims.

“Instead of looking after the pilgrims, Ousman Jah and co have decided to abandon us here. They are busy seeking for donations in Mecca. We couldn’t perform our Hajj as required by our religion. Please circulate this information so that the Gambian authorities can know what’s happening here in Mecca. Look at our women, they are all sitting here; they are looking tired and frustrated. They can confirm what I am saying,” said Hydara. The women pilgrims spoke on the video too. They also confirmed Mr. Hydara’s claims against Jah and co.

This is not the first time that Gambian pilgrims have complained about being neglected during Hajj season. Each year, the situation gets worst. The Hajj committee has been blamed for the poor lodging of the pilgrims.

Mr. Hydara said they are embarrassed each time they see other pilgrims. He accuses Ousman Jah and co of failing Gambian pilgrims.

“Please help us disseminate this message to the Gambian authorities. We are really suffering here. The lodging is bad; no breakfast; no dinner. The guides accompanying us to Mecca, have all disappeared from us. We are on our own here,” he said in the Mandinka dialect.

The Hajj Committee could not be reached for immediate comment at the time of going to press.

